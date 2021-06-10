Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Gunmen kill at least 10 Afghans working for mine-clearing agency
Gunmen kill at least 10 Afghans working for mine-clearing agency

Gunmen kill at least 10 Afghans working for mine-clearing agency

International 2021-06-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Gunmen shot dead 10 Afghans working for the international demining organisation the Halo Trust in an attack on their camp in the north of the country, Halo said on Wednesday.
Halo did not attribute blame for Tuesday’s attack, saying only that an “unknown armed group” carried it out. Afghan officials blamed it on Taliban insurgents.
Reuters had earlier erroneously reported that Halo had said the Taliban were responsible for the killings.
The insurgents, fighting to overthrow Afghanistan’s foreign-backed government, denied involvement in the attack on the camp in the northern province of Baghlan, where fighting has been heavy in recent weeks.
“The Taliban brought them into one room and opened fire on them,” provincial police spokesman Jawed Basharat said.
The United Nations called for a full investigation to “ensure that those responsible for this horrendous attack are held accountable and brought to justice,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.
The Halo Trust, the largest demining organisation in Afghanistan, said in a statement that unidentified gunmen attacked the camp and killed 10 of its staff.
It said 16 people were wounded. There were 110 workers at the camp at the time of the attack, it said.
After decades of conflict, Afghanistan is strewn with mines and unexploded ordnance and agencies have been working to clear them in the years since the Taliban were ousted in 2001.
An official in the area said most of the surviving workers fled to nearby villages after the attack and police were working to help them.
A Taliban spokesman denied involvement in the killings. But a senior government official in the capital Kabul dismissed that, saying: “This was clearly execution by the Taliban.”
The Taliban often attack demining workers because, government officials say, the workers often help to defuse roadside bombs that the insurgents have planted.
Violence has increased across Afghanistan since the United States announced plans in April to pull out all of its troops by Sept. 11.
The Taliban are fighting government troops in 26 out of 34 provinces, and the insurgents have recently captured more than 10 districts, government officials say.
“The United Nations is committed to staying and delivering in Afghanistan. Aid workers, particularly women, are facing increased attacks and harassment as they go about their work,” Dujarric said.
“Parties to the conflict in Afghanistan are strongly urged to protect civilians, aid workers, and civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, in compliance with international humanitarian law,” he said.
In another incident, an Afghan army helicopter crashed in Wardak province, to the west of Kabul, on Wednesday, killing three crew members on board, the defence ministry said.
The Taliban said its fighters had shot the helicopter down but the ministry said the helicopter was trying to make an emergency landing after developing a technical problem when it crashed.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria made 81 arrests as part of global sting against organised crime

Austria made 81 of the more than 800 arrests that were part of a global sting against organised... more»

Pakistan’s Afghan predicament

WITH the American forces racing to the exit, Afghanistan has further descended into chaos. There... more»

Banned Pakistan journalist apologises for making remarks against army

ISLAMABAD: A prominent Pakistani journalist, who was taken off air indefinitely for making... more»

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking... more»

J&K receives fresh consignment of 9 oxygen generation plants from Germany

The Jammu and Kashmir government received a fresh consignment of nine medical oxygen generation... more»

Gunmen kill at least 10 Afghans working for mine-clearing agency

Gunmen shot dead 10 Afghans working for the international demining organisation the Halo Trust in... more»

Alexei Navalny daughter accepts human rights award on his behalf

GENEVA: The daughter of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accepted a human rights... more»

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped during crowd stop

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped across the face on Tuesday by a bystander during a... more»

Death toll rises to 65 in Pakistan’s deadly train accident: Official

KARACHI: The death toll in Monday’s train collision in Pakistan’s Sindh province rose... more»

Arrival of 200 para-military companies in Kashmir triggers rumours

SRINAGAR: The arrival of 200 companies of paramilitary forces has sparked “apprehension” on... more»

Search

Back to Top