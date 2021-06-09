Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / French President Emmanuel Macron slapped during crowd stop
French President Emmanuel Macron slapped during crowd stop

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped during crowd stop

Europe 2021-06-09, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped across the face on Tuesday by a bystander during a visit to a small town in southeast France.
The video of the incident went viral on the social media. Later, Macron’s office confirmed it was real.
Images on social media showed Macron approach a barrier to greet voters, where a long-haired man in a green t-shirt took hold of his elbow and then slapped him.
Macron’s bodyguards can be seen pushing the man away as the French leader is quickly rushed from the scene.
French news broadcaster BFM TV said two people have been detained by police in the assault.
Commenting on the incident, Macron said it was not an isolated incident and must be put in perspective.
“We must not let ultra-violent people take over the public debate, they do not serve it,” he told Le Dauphine Libere Newspaper.
Macron continued his trip afterwards, said an aide, who described the incident as an “attempted slap” though video footage appeared to show the man making contact with the president’s face.
On the video of the incident, someone can be heard shouting “Down with Macronism!”
The incident in the village of Tain-l’Hermitage in the Drome region sparked outrage across the political spectrum and overshadowed the start of Macron’s tour, which he said was designed to “take the country’s pulse.”
“Politics can never be violence, verbal aggression, much less physical aggression,” Prime Minister Jean Castex told parliament, adding that “through the president, it is democracy that has been targeted.”
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen firmly condemned on Twitter “the intolerable physical aggression targeting the president of the Republic.”
Visibly fuming, she said later that while Macron is her top political adversary, the assault was “deeply, deeply reprehensible.”
The slap is nevertheless likely to spur debate in France about the political climate just two weeks from the first round of regional elections and 10 months from the presidential contest next April.
The attack also follows mounting concerns in France about violence targeting elected officials, particularly after the often-violent “yellow vest” economic protest movement that repeatedly clashed with riot officers in 2019.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped during crowd stop

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped across the face on Tuesday by a bystander during a... more»

Death toll rises to 65 in Pakistan’s deadly train accident: Official

KARACHI: The death toll in Monday’s train collision in Pakistan’s Sindh province rose... more»

Arrival of 200 para-military companies in Kashmir triggers rumours

SRINAGAR: The arrival of 200 companies of paramilitary forces has sparked “apprehension” on... more»

UNSC recommends Antonio Guterres for second term as UN chief

NEW YORK: The UN security council on Tuesday recommended secretary general Antonio Guterres for a... more»

Canada’s Trudeau vows to fight far-right groups after Muslim family slain

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday promised to redouble efforts to fight far-right... more»

Unimaginable’ for Austria’s Kurz to stay on if convicted, vice chancellor says

It would be “unimaginable” for Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to stay in office if... more»

ECNEC approves roads to connect Gilgit Baltistan with KP, Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent move to provide alternate routes to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor... more»

Three U.S. senators to visit Taiwan, trip likely to irritate China

Three U.S. senators will visit Taiwan on Sunday and will meet President Tsai Ing-wen to discuss... more»

Iran presidential candidates trade barbs in TV debate

Candidates in Iran’s presidential election this month traded strong barbs in a debate on... more»

Global Terror Funding Watchdog Retains Pak On ‘Enhanced Follow-Up’ List

Islamabad: The Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering has retained Pakistan on “enhanced... more»

Search

Back to Top