Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Iran presidential candidates trade barbs in TV debate
Iran presidential candidates trade barbs in TV debate

Iran presidential candidates trade barbs in TV debate

International 2021-06-06, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Candidates in Iran’s presidential election this month traded strong barbs in a debate on Saturday, accusing each other of treason or of lacking the education to run an economy devastated by three years of U.S. sanctions.
While the five hardline candidates attacked the eight-year performance of outgoing pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani, the leading moderate candidate, former central bank chief Abdolnaser Hemmati, blamed hardliners for heightened tensions with the West that he said had worsened Iran’s economic woes.
In the first of three debates ahead of the June 18 vote, former Revolutionary Guards chief Mohsen Rezaee accused Hemmati of “fully complying” with U.S. sanctions and said he should face treason charges.
“If I become president, I will ban Hemmati and a number of other officials of the Rouhani government from leaving the country, and I will prove in court which treacherous roles they played,” Rezaee, an economics doctorate holder, said in the televised three-hour debate.
After Rezaee’s remarks, Hemmati half-jokingly asked leading hardline candidate and judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi: “Mr Raisi, can you give me assurances that no legal action will be taken against me after this event?”
With the hardline-led election watchdog, the Guardian Council, barring leading moderate and conservative candidates, the turnout is likely to be record low in a seven-man race between hardline and somewhat less hardline candidates, and two low-profile moderates.
“I watched the debate and now I am even more certain not to vote. This election is a joke,” said retired teacher Fariba Semsari by phone from the northern city of Rasht.
But a Tehran-based journalist, who asked not to be named, said: “Hemmati has drawn support among some who would have otherwise not voted. Among other things, his move to have himself represented in an interview with state TV by his outspoken wife has impressed some women.”
Hemmati accused hardliners of isolating Iran internationally and ruining its economy, large sectors of which are dominated by hardline-run conglomerates.
“You have closed off our economy and our foreign contacts…I ask you and your friends, companies and institutions to please pull out of our economy, and then Iran’s economy will surely improve,” said Hemmati, an economics professor.
Mohsen Mehralizadeh, a moderate politician, said the economy could not be run by those with only traditional clerical studies, such as Raisi.
“You have only six years of classic education, and while respecting your seminary studies, I must say that one cannot manage the economy and draw up plans for the country with this much education,” said Mehralizadeh, who holds a doctorate in financial management.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Unimaginable’ for Austria’s Kurz to stay on if convicted, vice chancellor says

It would be “unimaginable” for Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to stay in office if... more»

ECNEC approves roads to connect Gilgit Baltistan with KP, Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent move to provide alternate routes to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor... more»

Three U.S. senators to visit Taiwan, trip likely to irritate China

Three U.S. senators will visit Taiwan on Sunday and will meet President Tsai Ing-wen to discuss... more»

Iran presidential candidates trade barbs in TV debate

Candidates in Iran’s presidential election this month traded strong barbs in a debate on... more»

Global Terror Funding Watchdog Retains Pak On ‘Enhanced Follow-Up’ List

Islamabad: The Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering has retained Pakistan on “enhanced... more»

India to Twitter: Comply with IT rules or face ‘unintended consequences

India has told Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) it has one last chance to comply with new IT rules, or face... more»

It’s Brexit’s fault! Austria rages at failed Switzerland deal with EU and blames BRITAIN

AUSTRIA’S Chancellor has risked outraging Britons after blaming Brexit for failed talks... more»

U.S. announces more than $266 million in new Afghanistan aid

States on Friday announced more than $266 million in new humanitarian aid for Afghanistan as part... more»

Pakistan court acquits Christian couple of ‘blasphemy

Islamabad, Pakistan – A Pakistani court has acquitted a Christian couple who have spent seven... more»

Putin calls U.S. ransomware allegations an attempt to stir pre-summit trouble

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that suggestions the Russian state was linked to high... more»

Search

Back to Top