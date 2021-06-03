Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / BJP councilor shot dead, woman injured in south Kashmir’s Tral
BJP councilor shot dead, woman injured in south Kashmir’s Tral

BJP councilor shot dead, woman injured in south Kashmir’s Tral

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-06-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Srinagar, June 02: Militants on Wednesday shot dead a municipal councilor in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said. A woman was injured in the shooting, reports said.
A police spokesman said that Rakesh Pandita, who was visiting Tral without his personal security officers, was fatally shot by militants. “Despite provided two PSOs and secured hotel accommodation in Srinagar, the said councilor went to Tral without PSOs,” said the spokesman on Twitter. “Area [has] been cordoned off and search is going on.”
Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that Pandita, a resident of Tral Bala-C, was fired upon by three unidentified militants while he was visiting a friend at Tral Payeen.
He said Pandita died on the spot while a daughter of his friend was seriously injured in the shooting.
The woman, identified as Asifa Mushtaq, was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for treatment, said the officer.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UNGA chief ‘saddened’ by India’s reactions to his Kashmir statements

United Nations, : General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir is “saddeneda¿ by India’s... more»

Poverty, stigma behind bodies floating in India’s Ganges River

Lucknow, India – Virendra Kumar, a resident of Ajrayal Kheda village in Unnao district, about... more»

Brussels unveils plans to reform borderless Schengen Area

The European Commission wants to reform one of the EU’s most palpable achievements: the... more»

Greece extends COVID-19 vaccination campaign to migrants camps

Greece will start rolling out coronavirus vaccinations in migrant camps of Lesbos, Samos and Chios... more»

Norbert Hofer steps down as leader of Austrian far-right party

The head of Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPO) resigned on Tuesday in a surprise... more»

BJP councilor shot dead, woman injured in south Kashmir’s Tral

Srinagar, June 02: Militants on Wednesday shot dead a municipal councilor in Tral area of south... more»

China, Pakistan, Afghanistan FMs to hold trilateral talks to discuss Afghan peace prospects after US troops withdrawal

BEIJING: Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will host a trilateral meeting with his counterparts... more»

Germany stops Russian flights from landing in tit-for-tat move

Germany has suspended landings of Russian airlines on its territory amid a row with Moscow.The... more»

Finland Prime Minister To Pay Back Breakfast Expenses After Uproar

Helsinki: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin is pledging to pay back thousands of euros in meal... more»

Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people

BEIRUT: A decade of war in Syria has left nearly half a million people dead, a war monitor said... more»

Search

Back to Top