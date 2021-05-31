Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Italy judge releases three held in jail over cable car crash, one under house arrest
Italy judge releases three held in jail over cable car crash, one under house arrest

Italy judge releases three held in jail over cable car crash, one under house arrest

Europe 2021-05-31, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

An Italian judge ruled late on Saturday that three men detained over a cable car crash that killed 14 people in northern Italy could leave prison, with one of them being placed under house arrest.
In the crash a week ago, the gondola on a cable way connecting the Lake Maggiore resort town of Stresa to a nearby mountain plunged to the ground, killing all aboard apart from a five-year-old Israeli boy who remains in hospital.
Police arrested the three men on Wednesday after prosecutors in the city of Verbania opened an investigation into suspected involuntary manslaughter and negligence.
Judge Donatella Banci Buonamici ruled on Saturday there were no grounds for keeping them in jail since they could not run away and there was no risk of evidence being tampered with.
Prosecutors have alleged the three men – the owner of the cable-car company, an employee and an engineer who dealt with maintenance – were aware of the lift’s technical problems. The prosecutors said in a legal filing the three had deliberately placed fork-shaped clamps on the emergency brakes to avoid them being constantly activated.
“I’m aware of the mistake I made leaving the clamps on,” Gabriele Tadini told prosecutors, according to the official transcript of his interview quoted by Sunday’s Corriere della Sera newspaper.
Tadini was in charge of putting the lift in motion, which he did on May 23 just a few hours before the crash.
Tadini has been placed under house arrest. His lawyer, Marcello Perillo, told Reuters he had not requested Tadini’s release after his admission.
“There is no denying the issue of the clasps, for that he will have to face consequences,” Perillo said, adding it was yet to be established to which extent the other two had been informed of Tadini’s actions.
“There is no proof at present they were also responsible. They are people who should have known, but it’s not clear if they did.”
Verbania Chief Prosecutor Olimpia Bossi told reporters the judge had decided there was no sufficient proof Luigi Nerini, owner of the company operating the lift, and Enrico Perocchio, the engineer who was in charge of maintenance and safety, were aware of the situation.
“In any case the investigation continues, we still don’t know why the cable broke in the first place,” Bossi said.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Italy judge releases three held in jail over cable car crash, one under house arrest

An Italian judge ruled late on Saturday that three men detained over a cable car crash that killed... more»

Netanyahu’s grip on power loosens as rival moves to unseat him

Far-right party leader Naftali Bennett threw his crucial support on Sunday behind a “unity... more»

Family pleads with Macron for help as French tourist Benjamin Briere charged with spying in Iran

A French tourist is set to be prosecuted for espionage in Iran after allegedly taking pictures in... more»

Pakistan economic crisis intensifies as China refuses to provide debt relief

ISLAMABAD: Bankrupt Pakistan’s debt problems seem to be escalating as it is all weather-ally... more»

Vladimir Putin hosts Alexander Lukashenko amid wave of criticism from the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin took Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko for a boat trip on... more»

Egyptian officials discuss Gaza reconstruction with Israel and Palestinian leaders

High-level talks were held in Egypt and Israel on Sunday over the details of a fragile truce with... more»

Austrian Muslims to sue government over ‘Islam map’

A leading Muslim group in Austria has said it plans to file a lawsuit against the government of... more»

UK PM Johnson marries in low-key, surprise ceremony

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral... more»

Kashmir: Two civilians shot dead in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara

Two civilians were killed after unknown gunmen fired at them in Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s... more»

Spain to welcome back international cruises from June 7

Spain will allow cruise ships to dock in its ports from June 7, said the transport ministry as it... more»

Search

Back to Top