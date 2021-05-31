Voice Of Vienna

Family pleads with Macron for help as French tourist Benjamin Briere charged with spying in Iran

Europe 2021-05-31
A French tourist is set to be prosecuted for espionage in Iran after allegedly taking pictures in a desert region last year.
Explorer Benjamin Briere, 35, was arrested in Iran last May and accused of flying a drone in an area prohibited by the military.
As well as spying, he was on Wednesday — the anniversary of his initial arrest — charged by a court in Mashhad, northeastern Iran, with “propaganda against the system” in connection with alleged social media posts questioning Iran’s mandatory veiling laws for women, his lawyer Saeid Dehghan confirmed on Sunday.
Dehghan added that two other charges against his client – “alcoholism” and “corruption on earth”, the latter of which one of the most serious offences in Iran’s Islamic penal code and can carry the death penalty – had been dropped.
Distraught family call on Macron to step in
Briere has been held at Vakilabad Central Prison in Mashhad for the past 12 months. On Wednesday, his sister Blandine Briere published an open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron urging the government to intervene.
“We as his loved ones have been going through hell,” she wrote. “This arrest and charges are baseless; I’m sure all of your services know. Our brother, son, uncle, is obviously not an agent of any intelligence service.”
Benjamin, she said, had “a thirst for discovery and adventure” and had bought a van two years ago, embarking on trips through Finland, Turkey and Montenegro before arriving in Iran to explore the country in December 2019.
Since being arrested, she said, her brother had been permitted just four phone calls to his family, who had been rendered “helpless” by the lack of information from Iranian authorities.
“Mr. President,” she wrote, “I am writing to you today asking you to use all the diplomatic means necessary to obtain his liberation, I am writing to you today to beg you to make this detention stop.”

