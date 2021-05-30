Pakistan: PDM announces fresh phase of anti-govt protests from July 4

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the anti-government opposition alliance, has decided to launch a fresh phase of protests to send the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan home.

“PDM has devised a plan of protests across the country and on July 4, a grand demonstration will be staged in Swat [in this connection],” said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who also heads the PDM, while addressing a press conference flanked by PML-N leaders including Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on Saturday.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the JUI-F chief and attended by PDM constituent party members in Islamabad.

Fazl, while briefing the media, said after Swat the anti-government movement will stage similar demonstrations in Karachi, Islamabad and other cities.

He said the PDM constituent parties with consensus have rejected the government’s suggestion of holding next elections through electronic voting machines (EVMs). “ECP [Election Commission of Pakistan] which is poll supervisory body should summon meeting of all political parties and formulate a joint plan on election reforms,” he added.

The meeting termed EVMs a plot of pre-poll rigging, said the JUI-F chief, adding that the opposition alliance has also rejected the presidential ordinance issued in this connection.

Fazl demanded of the government on behalf of PDM parties to summon a joint session of parliament, in which authorities concerned brief the lawmakers of the country about the developments in Afghanistan and rumours that Pakistan was allowing the US to use its military bases.

While responding to a question regarding PPP and ANP separation from the alliance, Fazl said the matter was not discussed in the meeting.

The PPP and the ANP parted ways with the PDM in March after the alliance issued show cause notices to the parties’ leadership for deviating from a decision with regard to appointment of the leader of opposition in the upper house of the parliament.

On speculations that PDM was planning to boycott upcoming budget session in parliament, Fazl said no decision in this regard has been taken thus far. However, he added that Shehbaz being the leader of opposition in National Assembly will host a seminar of all opposition parties on the matter.__Tribune.com