Kashmir: Two civilians shot dead in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara

Two civilians were killed after unknown gunmen fired at them in Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, reports said.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that two civilians were wounded after gunmen fired at them in Jablipura area around 8:05 pm.

The duo, identified as Sanjeed Ahmad Parrey (19) son of Abdul Azeem Parrey and Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Qadir, were shifted to a nearby hospital where Parrey was declared dead on arrival.

He said Bhat was shifted to GMC Anantnag where he succumbed.

While Parrey was a dental technician, Bhat was an auto rickshaw driver, said the report.

The officer said that the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.__GK News