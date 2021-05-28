Voice Of Vienna

At 1.86L, lowest daily COVID-19 cases in India since April 14; 3,660 more patients die

India on Friday reported 1,86,364 fresh COVID-19 cases while 3,660 patients succumbed to the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

This is for the second time since April 14 that India has recorded less than two lakh cases of Covid.

On May 25, India has recorded 1.96 lakh cases of Covid, first time since April 14.The fatalities have also remained below 4,000 for two consecutive days.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,75,55,457 with 23,43,152 active cases, and 3,18,895 deaths, so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 2,59,459 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,48,93,410 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 20,57,20,660 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 29,19,699 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 33,90,39,861 samples have been tested up to May 27 for Covid-19.

Of these 20,70,508 samples were tested on Thursday.

In the last 17 days, India has recorded over 65,000 deaths. On Monday, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

India registered record deaths due to Covid exactly a week back with 4,529 deaths — the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China’s Wuhan in December 2019.

It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.__GK News

