Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Fierce fighting displaces thousands in Afghanistan
Fierce fighting displaces thousands in Afghanistan

Fierce fighting displaces thousands in Afghanistan

International 2021-05-26, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

An additional 2,000 families have been displaced in Afghanistan amid deadly clashes between security forces and Taliban insurgents in eastern Laghman province that borders Kabul, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The National Security Council (NSC) said mounting Taliban assaults in Laghman has forced hundreds of families to flee. “Ask the Taliban where and to whom the ‘Islamic system’ is being implemented. With their arrival [in Laghman] institutions have been looted and people are fleeing,” NSC spokesman Rehmatullah Andar tweeted.

Clashes between security forces and Taliban insurgents in several provinces have caused concerns among residents.

Interior Minister Hayatullah Hayat told the upper house of parliament on Tuesday that investigations have been launched into the fall of security check posts in a number of provinces without putting up resistance.

Districts were overrun by the Taliban in the provinces of Baghlan, Maidan, Wardak and Laghman in less than one month as the country witnesses mounting assaults by insurgents on the heels of the withdrawal of foreign troops.

“Unfortunately, foreign intelligence agencies are propagating psychological warfare and the enemy propaganda is spreading baseless fears about the fall of the system,” said Hayat.

The head of NDS intelligence agency, Ahmad Zia Siraj, told parliament that in the past two months, 3,466 enemy attacks have been repelled.

The Defense Ministry said on Monday a major Taliban offensive was pushed back in eastern Laghman, with at least 50 insurgents killed.

The counter-terrorism operation against the advancing Taliban was directly supervised by army chief Gen. Yaseen Zia in which more than 60 insurgents were also injured when special units of security forces repelled coordinated assaults in the Mehtarlam, Alingar and Alishang areas.

After US President Joe Biden’s announcement that American troops will leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11, deadly violence returned Afghanistan following a three-day truce for the Muslim holy festival of Eid al-Fitr.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Fierce fighting displaces thousands in Afghanistan

An additional 2,000 families have been displaced in Afghanistan amid deadly clashes between... more»

‘General agreements reached’ on Iran nuclear deal, Tehran says as 5th round of talks with US to revive accord begin

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei has said he is “optimistic” about the progress of... more»

Covid: Hong Kong could end up throwing away unused jabs

Hong Kong has warned it could have to throw away vast stores of coronavirus vaccines because of... more»

Virgin Islands court unfreezes PIA assets in Reko Diq case

ISLAMABAD: The High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) has recalled its earlier... more»

Turkish Coast Guard rescues irregular migrants after Greek pushback

A group of 46 irregular migrants were rescued off Turkey’s western province of Canakkale on May... more»

No US military, air base inside Pakistan: FO

Pakistan on Monday outrightly rejected speculations about presence of US military or air base on... more»

EU leaders move to close skies & airports to Belarus over Ryanair incident, freeze €3bn investment until Minsk turns ‘democratic’

Leaders of 27 European Union countries called for a ban on Belarus-based airlines landing in the... more»

Makkah Grand Mosque attacker claims to be Imam Mehdi: report

A man who attempted to attack an imam at Makkah’s Grand Mosque last week is a Saudi national... more»

Afghan forces clash with Taliban near capital

AFGHANISTAN/ MIHTARLAM: Afghan forces clashed with Taliban fighters in a provincial capital about... more»

A Chinese hacking competition may have given Beijing new ways to spy on the Uyghurs

When Apple announced in a 2019 blog post that it had patched a security vulnerability in its iOS... more»

Search

Back to Top