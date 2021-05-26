Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Covid: Hong Kong could end up throwing away unused jabs
Covid: Hong Kong could end up throwing away unused jabs

Covid: Hong Kong could end up throwing away unused jabs

International 2021-05-26, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Hong Kong has warned it could have to throw away vast stores of coronavirus vaccines because of people’s reluctance to have a jab.

The territory currently has around two million Pfizer shots that will be out of date in three months.

Less than 20% of people have had a jab, even though Hong Kong has more than enough doses for the whole population.

The low take-up rate has been blamed on a relatively low number of infections and distrust of the government.

An official from the government’s vaccine task force warned that Hong Kongers “only have a three-month window” before the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines goes out of date.

“They cannot be used after the expiry date and the community vaccination centres for BioNTech will, according to present plans, cease operating after September,” Thomas Tsang, a former controller of the Centre for Health Protection, told RTHK radio.

He said it was “just not right” that Hong Kong had a huge stockpile of doses while the rest of the world was “scrambling for vaccines”. New doses were not likely to be delivered before the end of the year, he added.

Hong Kong – population 7.5 million – bought 7.5 million doses each of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and China’s Sinovac. Despite this, just 14% of Hong Kongers have received two doses.

Even the territory’s medical sector has been slow to take up vaccines, with its Hospital Authority revealing earlier this month that only a third of its staff had been vaccinated.

Some local politicians have suggested Hong Kong could export unused vaccines to countries in need if take-up does not improve.

It comes as public trust in the Hong Kong government has dropped considerably since a crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Last year, China introduced a controversial national security law in the territory, criminalising secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces, with a maximum sentence of life in prison.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

UK’s ruling Conservative Party has Islamophobia ‘problem’: Report

Islamophobia “remains a problem” within the United Kingdom’s ruling Conservative Party... more»

Fierce fighting displaces thousands in Afghanistan

An additional 2,000 families have been displaced in Afghanistan amid deadly clashes between... more»

‘General agreements reached’ on Iran nuclear deal, Tehran says as 5th round of talks with US to revive accord begin

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei has said he is “optimistic” about the progress of... more»

Covid: Hong Kong could end up throwing away unused jabs

Hong Kong has warned it could have to throw away vast stores of coronavirus vaccines because of... more»

Virgin Islands court unfreezes PIA assets in Reko Diq case

ISLAMABAD: The High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) has recalled its earlier... more»

Turkish Coast Guard rescues irregular migrants after Greek pushback

A group of 46 irregular migrants were rescued off Turkey’s western province of Canakkale on May... more»

No US military, air base inside Pakistan: FO

Pakistan on Monday outrightly rejected speculations about presence of US military or air base on... more»

EU leaders move to close skies & airports to Belarus over Ryanair incident, freeze €3bn investment until Minsk turns ‘democratic’

Leaders of 27 European Union countries called for a ban on Belarus-based airlines landing in the... more»

Makkah Grand Mosque attacker claims to be Imam Mehdi: report

A man who attempted to attack an imam at Makkah’s Grand Mosque last week is a Saudi national... more»

Afghan forces clash with Taliban near capital

AFGHANISTAN/ MIHTARLAM: Afghan forces clashed with Taliban fighters in a provincial capital about... more»

Search

Back to Top