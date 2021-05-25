Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Russia warns Turkey over ties with Ukraine
Russia warns Turkey over ties with Ukraine

Russia warns Turkey over ties with Ukraine

Europe 2021-05-25, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Russia’s foreign minister on Monday warned Turkey against what he said were attempts to fuel “militaristic sentiment” in Ukraine after Ankara moved to boost cooperation with Kyiv.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month pledged support to Kyiv amid a buildup of Russian forces along its border with Ukraine.

Erdogan said at the time that Turkey, a NATO member, and Ukraine had launched a platform with their foreign and defence ministers to discuss defence industry cooperation, but added that this was “not in any way a move against third countries”.

“We strongly recommend that our Turkish colleagues carefully analyse the situation and stop fuelling Kyiv’s militaristic sentiment,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

He said that encouraging “aggressive” Ukrainian actions towards Russian-annexed Crimea amounted to an encroachment on Russia’s territorial integrity.

“We hope Ankara will adjust its line based on our legitimate concerns.”

Turkey, along with the rest of NATO, criticised Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and voiced support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity as Kyiv’s forces battle pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Turkey, which faces Ukraine and Russia across the Black Sea to the north, also sold drones to Kyiv in 2019.

But Ankara has also forged close cooperation with Moscow over conflicts in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh as well as in the areas of defence and energy.

Moscow’s ties with the West have languished at post-Cold War lows since the annexation of Crimea, which resulted in a flurry of sanctions being imposed against Russia.__Aljazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Makkah Grand Mosque attacker claims to be Imam Mehdi: report

A man who attempted to attack an imam at Makkah’s Grand Mosque last week is a Saudi national... more»

Afghan forces clash with Taliban near capital

AFGHANISTAN/ MIHTARLAM: Afghan forces clashed with Taliban fighters in a provincial capital about... more»

A Chinese hacking competition may have given Beijing new ways to spy on the Uyghurs

When Apple announced in a 2019 blog post that it had patched a security vulnerability in its iOS... more»

UK airlines told to avoid Belarusian airspace after journalist arrest

BBC reports on May 2th: The UK government has told airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace after a... more»

Missile attack targets base housing US troops in Iraq

A missile attack on Monday targeted a base housing American forces in Anbar province in western... more»

Russia warns Turkey over ties with Ukraine

Russia’s foreign minister on Monday warned Turkey against what he said were attempts to fuel... more»

UN official urges ‘political process’ amid Gaza reconstruction

A UN official in war-battered Gaza Sunday called for a “genuine political process” to avert... more»

China furious as new report suggests Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care weeks before Covid-19 outbreak was disclosed

Researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became so ill in November 2019 that... more»

Belarus arrests opposition figure after flight diverted

A founder of a messaging app channel that has been a key information conduit for opponents of... more»

Italy cable car fall: 13 dead after accident near Lake Maggiore

Thirteen people have been killed and two children seriously injured after a cable car fell on a... more»

Search

Back to Top