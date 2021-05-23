Voice Of Vienna

Unidentified aircraft attacks targets on Syria-Iraq border: Report

Several airstrikes hit ground targets on the Syrian-Iraqi border on Saturday, according to the Baghdad today media outlet.

The attack inflicted material damage, but there is no information on casualties among Syrian military personnel. According to the channel, the strikes were carried out by the Israeli Air Force.

According to reports, a car was targeted in the attack.

On 11 February, a convoy reportedly carrying Iranian weapons came under a similar attack while crossing the Syrian-Iraqi border near Abu Kamal in the east of Deir ez-Zor province.__The Nation

