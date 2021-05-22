Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan: Six killed, 10 injured in explosion at Palestine solidarity rally in Chaman

2021-05-22
CHAMAN: At least six people were killed and 10 others were injured in a blast targeting the vehicle of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Nazriati) group’s vice chief Abdul Qadir Loni in Chaman, Levies sources said.

Four of those injured are stated to be in critical condition.

Loni was leading a pro-Palestinian rally and was reportedly injured in the bomb attack. Police said the explosives were planted on a motorcycle.

Soon after the explosion, law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area. The injured were shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The situation in the city has reportedly turned tense following the explosion, with additional contingents of police and Frontier Corps sought at the Civil Hospital.

Condemnations

Denouncing the incident, provincial home minister Mir Zia Langau has sought a report of the incident. In a statement, Langau termed the blast a result of foreign conspiracies to instil unrest in the country.

“With the support of the masses, we have thwarted such incidents in the past and will continue to do so in the future,” he remarked.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan also expressed remorse at the loss of lives, saying the terrorists will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

“Such activities to create unrest will not deter our resolve [to bring peace to the province,” he added.__Tribune.com

