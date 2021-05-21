Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / EU warns China: No business investment deal if sanctions remain
EU warns China: No business investment deal if sanctions remain

EU warns China: No business investment deal if sanctions remain

International 2021-05-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The European Parliament’s criticism was echoed by European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who said after a meeting of EU trade ministers that China’s sanctions haven’t created a favourable environment for a deal to be concluded.

“We cannot see this process of ratification outside of the broader context of EU-China relations,” he said.

The European Parliament said Beijing’s sanctions amount “to an attack on fundamental freedoms and urge the Chinese authorities to lift these wholly unjustified restrictive measures”.

The text was approved in a 599-30 vote with 58 abstentions.

Among those targeted were five members of the European Parliament: Reinhard Butikofer, Michael Gahler, Raphael Glucksmann, Ilhan Kyuchyuk and Miriam Lexmann.

China made its sanctions move after the EU, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States launched coordinated sanctions against officials in China over human rights abuses in the far western Xinjiang region.

The European Parliament’s hard stance is likely to delay the ratification of the multibillion-dollar investment accord that was agreed in principle in December and needs lawmakers’ approval to take effect.

In addition to the lifting of sanctions, legislators said they will take into account the human rights situation in China when deciding to greenlight the multibillion-dollar deal.

The EU hopes the accord, known as the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI), will help correct an imbalance in market access and create new investment opportunities for European companies in China by ensuring they can compete on an equal footing when operating in the country. EU companies face competition from state-owned Chinese enterprises that may get government support and easier access to financing.

“We were going to tackle the trade imbalance. But if you see what came out over the past months, we have extreme worry about human rights violations, especially if you look at slave labour,” Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Sigrid Kaag said. “And there are many companies investing in Xinjiang and it is unclear how the production happens and if slave labour is being used.”

According to EU figures, China is now the bloc’s second-biggest trading partner behind the US, and the EU is China’s largest trading partner. China and Europe trade on average over one billion euros a day.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday that the agreement is “a balanced, mutually beneficial and win-win agreement, not a gift from one party to the other”.

“Second, China’s sanctions on the relevant EU institutions and personnel who have long maliciously spread lies and false information on Xinjiang issues and seriously damaged China’s sovereignty and interests are necessary to safeguard its national interests,” Zhao said at a regular news briefing Wednesday.

“It is also a necessary, legitimate and just response to the European side’s confrontation with sanctions,” Zhao said. “It is clear cut that who unreasonably provoked troubles first and who was forced to take legitimate response.”__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas agree to a ceasefire

CNN reports on Israel- Gaza conflict: Jerusalem; Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas... more»

EU warns China: No business investment deal if sanctions remain

The European Parliament’s criticism was echoed by European Commission Vice President Valdis... more»

Pakistan keen to bolster defence ties with Ukraine: Gen Qamar

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, during an official visit to Ukraine, has... more»

iPhone users ‘digital slaves’ to ‘overpriced, obsolete’ gadgets & are trapped in Apple’s grasp, says Telegram founder Durov

They might be sleek and shiny, but Apple’s flagship mobile phones just aren’t living up to... more»

Denmark to establish deportation centre for foreign criminals on island

The Holmegaard centre on the island of Langeland, located some 20 kilometres from the nearest town... more»

France and Austria reopen bars and restaurants as lockdowns ease

Bars, shops and cultural spaces across France have reopened their doors as the country starts... more»

Belgian manhunt for ‘far-right’ soldier enters second day

Belgian police are searching for a soldier with suspected far-right views who went on the run... more»

Pakistan, China to have 350 km shorter road connectivity as alternate to CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China will soon have a new and alternative short road connectivity as an... more»

US expects ‘a significant de-escalation today’ in Gaza: Biden tells Netanyahu

US President Joe Biden told Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects a... more»

Senior EU negotiator at Iran nuclear talks reports ‘substantial progress,’ feels ‘quite sure’ of deal’s revival

The EU’s political director has hailed the progress made at negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran... more»

Search

Back to Top