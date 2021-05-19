Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Spain sends troops as 6,000 migrants enter enclave
Spain sends troops as 6,000 migrants enter enclave

Spain sends troops as 6,000 migrants enter enclave

Europe 2021-05-19, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Spain has deployed troops after record numbers of migrants entered its enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco.

At least 6,000 people reached Ceuta in a single day, Spanish officials say.

They say the migrants – who include about 1,500 minors – either swam around the border fences that jut out into the sea or walked across at low tide.

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez has vowed to restore order. Spain says it has already sent some 2,700 migrants back – but not the minors.

Most of the migrants are said to be from Morocco.

The Spanish forces troops have been deployed to the beach to help border police at Ceuta’s main entry point – Tarajal, on the enclave’s south side.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said 200 troops, plus 200 extra police were going to assist Ceuta’s normal 1,100-strong border force. The enclave has some 80,000 inhabitants.

Spain’s Ceuta and Melilla enclaves have become magnets for African migrants.

On Tuesday, Moroccan security forces at Fnideq, the adjacent town to Ceuta, fired tear gas to disperse a large crowd of migrants at the border fence, AFP news agency reported.

Mr Sánchez has cancelled a trip to Paris – he was to attend a French-led summit on financial aid for Africa. Instead, he is focusing on the Ceuta crisis, and he promised “maximum firmness” in restoring normality to the enclave.

He has received support from senior EU officials, with European Council President Charles Michel tweeting: “Spain’s borders are the European Union’s borders.”

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson described the number of arrivals in Ceuta as “unprecedented” and “worrying”, noting that “a big number of them [are] children”.

At the other enclave, Melilla, 86 sub-Saharan Africans entered on Tuesday via its southern jetty, which marks the border with Morocco.

Melilla has a formidable border fence, and several hundred more migrants were blocked by security forces, Spain’s Efe news agency reports.

Spanish officials quoted by Efe said Moroccan guards had helped the Spanish forces in Melilla. Some migrants threw stones at the Spanish forces, they said.

Spanish media said it was different in Ceuta, where Moroccan border guards stood by and watched as migrants took to the sea to try to reach the enclave.

Most of the migrants were said to be young men, but there were also several families. Many had used inflatable rings and rubber dinghies.

They started arriving in Ceuta at 02:00 (midnight GMT) on Monday, but the number soared during the day. At least one died during the crossing.

Last month, more than 100 migrants arrived at Ceuta’s Tarajal entry point. Most were sent back, except about 30 minors whose ages were confirmed by medical tests.

Since the 17th Century both Ceuta and Melilla have been under Spanish rule, though they are long claimed by Morocco. The port cities now form the EU’s only land border with Africa. They have semi-autonomous status, like some regions of mainland Spain.

The influx comes amid renewed tension over Western Sahara, a territory occupied by Spain until 1975, when Morocco annexed it. Since then it has been disputed between Morocco and the indigenous Sahrawi people, led by the Polisario Front.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US Afghanistan withdrawal up to 20% done, military says

The effort to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan by September is up to 20% complete, Central... more»

Saudi Arabia summons Lebanon envoy over minister’s remarks

Saudi Arabia has summoned the Lebanese ambassador to protest against “insulting” remarks by... more»

India: Modi’s rating falls to new low as India reels from Covid-19 second wave

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval ratings have fallen to a new low, a survey... more»

Spain sends troops as 6,000 migrants enter enclave

Spain has deployed troops after record numbers of migrants entered its enclave of Ceuta from... more»

EU Parliament report says regime change needed in Russia, recommends Brussels launch propaganda TV channel to help it happen

Not content with months of worsening relations and the potential for military escalation, the... more»

Oil hits two-month high as Europe, US reopen economies

LONDON: Oil rose on Tuesday to hit $70 a barrel for the first time since March before paring... more»

Hong Kong closes Taiwan office amid rise in diplomatic tensions

Hong Kong’s government has suspended operations at its representative office in Taiwan in a sign... more»

EU drugs regulator says Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine can be stored in fridge for up to a month

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said the Covid-19 vaccine developed by US drug maker... more»

Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall in Covid-battered India

A cyclone, classified as “extremely severe”, has made landfall in India’s... more»

Pakistan: Zulfi Bukhari resigns as PM’s aide over allegations in Ring Road scam case

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has resigned from his... more»

Search

Back to Top