Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / India: Modi’s rating falls to new low as India reels from Covid-19 second wave
India: Modi’s rating falls to new low as India reels from Covid-19 second wave

India: Modi’s rating falls to new low as India reels from Covid-19 second wave

International 2021-05-19, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval ratings have fallen to a new low, a survey showed on Tuesday, as the country struggles to contain a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi, who swept to power in 2014 and was re-elected in 2019 with the biggest majority of any Indian leader in three decades, has long fostered the image of a powerful nationalist leader.

But India’s Covid-19 caseload surged past 25 million this week, exposing a lack of preparation and eroding Modi’s support base, according to US data intelligence company Morning Consult’s tracker of a dozen global leaders.

Modi’s overall ratings this week stand at 63 per cent, his lowest since the US firm began tracking his popularity in August 2019. The big decline happened in April when his net approval dropped 22 points.

That sharp fall came as the pandemic appeared to be overwhelming large urban centres such as Delhi, where hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen and people died in parking lots, gasping for breath.

Bodies piled up in morgues and crematoriums and anger grew on social media over the suffering and perceived lack of government support.

The situation has since eased in Delhi and Mumbai as cases have fallen but the virus has penetrated deep into India’s vast hinterland where public health facilities are weaker.

“The people of India or at least the vast majority have … come to the conclusion that they have to rely only on themselves, and their families and friends, to protect their lives,” said P. Chidambaram, an opposition leader.

“In the battle against Covid-19, the state, especially the central government, has withered away,” he said.

Modi’s government has said it is doing its best to tackle the “coronavirus storm”, calling it a once-in-a-century crisis.

A survey among urban Indians by polling agency YouGov this month showed public confidence in the government’s handling of the crisis has plummeted since February when the second wave began.

Only 59pc of respondents at the end of April believed the government was handling the crisis ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ well, down from 89pc a year earlier during the first wave, it showed.

Modi does not face a national election until 2024 and despite the criticism he faces, the opposition is yet to mount a credible challenge to his authority, political analysts say.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US Afghanistan withdrawal up to 20% done, military says

The effort to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan by September is up to 20% complete, Central... more»

Saudi Arabia summons Lebanon envoy over minister’s remarks

Saudi Arabia has summoned the Lebanese ambassador to protest against “insulting” remarks by... more»

India: Modi’s rating falls to new low as India reels from Covid-19 second wave

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval ratings have fallen to a new low, a survey... more»

Spain sends troops as 6,000 migrants enter enclave

Spain has deployed troops after record numbers of migrants entered its enclave of Ceuta from... more»

EU Parliament report says regime change needed in Russia, recommends Brussels launch propaganda TV channel to help it happen

Not content with months of worsening relations and the potential for military escalation, the... more»

Oil hits two-month high as Europe, US reopen economies

LONDON: Oil rose on Tuesday to hit $70 a barrel for the first time since March before paring... more»

Hong Kong closes Taiwan office amid rise in diplomatic tensions

Hong Kong’s government has suspended operations at its representative office in Taiwan in a sign... more»

EU drugs regulator says Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine can be stored in fridge for up to a month

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said the Covid-19 vaccine developed by US drug maker... more»

Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall in Covid-battered India

A cyclone, classified as “extremely severe”, has made landfall in India’s... more»

Pakistan: Zulfi Bukhari resigns as PM’s aide over allegations in Ring Road scam case

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has resigned from his... more»

Search

Back to Top