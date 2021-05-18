UN General Assembly to meet Thursday on Israel’s Gaza offensive

The UN General Assembly will convene this week to discuss Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip, the assembly’s president announced on Monday.

The Thursday morning meeting will address “the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” Volkan Bozkir said on Twitter as Israel continues to intensify its offensive on Gaza.

At least 200 Palestinians have been killed, including 59 children and 35 women, in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last week, according to Palestinian health officials. More than 1,305 people have also been injured and dozens of buildings destroyed or damaged in the Israeli assault.

Ten Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel.__The Nation