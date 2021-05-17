Speaking for supremacy of Constitution not treason: Pakistan opp leader says

SHEIKHUPURA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that if speaking for the supremacy of Constitution and the law is an act of treason, then the PML-N will continue to commit the crime.

Her remarks came as she addressed a public gathering in Sheikhupura following a visit to the house of the party’s incarcerated leader Javed Latif today.

“If you speak despite knowing that you may be arrested, then it is a true act of courage,” Maryam said, adding that, “Times are changing and people have stopped being fearful of those handing out treason edicts.”

“Let me tell you who a traitor is. It is those who blame national institutions for their own ineligibility. It is also those who impose a selected person on 200 million people,” she added.

“Treason also takes place when you make some judges controversial. It also happens when you make attempts to silence the media.”

Concluding, the PML-N leader said that the day isn’t far when Nawaz Sharif will be among the people being identified as ‘traitors’.

On May 13, a magistrate remanded parliamentarian Mian Javed Latif in judicial custody for 14 days in the case of allegedly insulting state institutions and creating disorder.

The PML-N leader was arrested on April 27 after his bail was denied by the court in the case pertaining to ‘maligning’ state institutions.

During the proceedings, the member National Assembly asked the magistrate about his crime, he said that if a person talked about keeping the house in order, he was labelled as a traitor.

Latif’s counsel asked whether a person could disturb law and order through such a statement and the state had suffered a loss because of it.

Speaking to the media before an earlier court appearance, Latif said he had referred during the talk show to threats faced by the late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and compared her situation to that of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.__Tribune.com