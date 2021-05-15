Ireland shuts down health service IT systems over ‘ransomware attack’Europe 2021-05-15, Comments Off 0
Ireland’s health service said however that vaccinations were not affected and were going ahead as planned.
Ireland’s Health Service Executive said that its entire IT network has been shut down as a precaution due to a “significant ransomware attack”.
The health service did not go into details but said that it will give more information as it becomes available.
Ireland’s National Ambulance Service said it had been unaffected and was operating as normal, SkyNews reported.__The Nation
