Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China uses Uyghur forced labour to make solar panels, says report
China uses Uyghur forced labour to make solar panels, says report

China uses Uyghur forced labour to make solar panels, says report

International 2021-05-15, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The global production of solar panels is using forced labour from China’s Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province, an investigation has found.

Xinjiang produces about 45% of the world’s supply of the key component, polysilicon, the research by the UK’s Sheffield Hallam University says.

It says the material is obtained under a massive system of coercion, a claim denied by the Chinese authorities.

The report urges top panel makers to source the component elsewhere.

Solar panels are in huge demand because of climate change.

Polysilicon is extracted from mined quartz, and the research says the world’s four biggest manufacturers use materials tainted by a massive system of coercion.

“The [Chinese] government claims that these programmes are in accordance with PRC [the People’s Republic of China] law and that workers are engaged voluntarily, in a concerted government-supported effort to alleviate poverty,” the report says.

“However, significant evidence – largely drawn from government and corporate sources – reveals that labour transfers are deployed in the Uyghur Region within an environment of unprecedented coercion, undergirded by the constant threat of re-education and internment.”

China is facing mounting criticism from around the world over its treatment of the mostly Muslim Uyghur population in the north-western Xinjiang autonomous region.

Human rights groups believe China has detained more than a million Uyghurs over the past few years in what the state defines as “re-education camps”.

There is evidence of Uyghurs being used as forced labour and of women being forcibly sterilised.

The US is among several countries to have accused China of committing genocide and crimes against humanity through its repression of the Uyghurs.

China denies such allegations, saying it has been combatting separatism and Islamist militancy in the region.__Courtesy BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China uses Uyghur forced labour to make solar panels, says report

The global production of solar panels is using forced labour from China’s Uyghur Muslims in... more»

Cyprus files first prosecution in passports-for-investment scheme

Cyprus has filed its first criminal prosecution in a controversial passport-for-investment scheme... more»

Ireland shuts down health service IT systems over ‘ransomware attack’

Ireland’s health service said however that vaccinations were not affected and were going... more»

‘It’s not over,’ Netanyahu says, as Israel continues to pound Gaza with airstrikes

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “reach” Palestinian Hamas militants... more»

India’s Covid cases above 24 million as mutant spreads across globe

NEW DELHI: The number of recorded COVID-19 infections in India climbed above 24 million on Friday... more»

Greece ends lockdown measures and opens to tourists

Greece has launched its tourist season, lifting most remaining restrictions on movement and... more»

Nearly 100 irregular migrants rescued in Eastern Mediterranean

A total of 97 irregular migrants on a rubber boat which was about to sink off in the Eastern... more»

Kashmir: Eid-ul-Fitr breaks ill will at LoC as Indo-Pak armies revive sweets exchange tradition

Armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged sweets and pleasantries on the occasion of... more»

Israel warns of ‘more targets’ as clashes between Arabs and Jews rock Israeli cities

Jerusalem: CNN reports on Thursday; Israel’s defense minister has warned that Israel has... more»

Bombs kill 11 Afghan civilians on first day of three-day ceasefire

At least 11 civilians were killed and 13 others wounded in four separate bombings in Afghanistan... more»

Search

Back to Top