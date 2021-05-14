Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Protesters force UK immigration officers to release 2 men detained in Scotland after crowd surrounds van
Protesters force UK immigration officers to release 2 men detained in Scotland after crowd surrounds van

Protesters force UK immigration officers to release 2 men detained in Scotland after crowd surrounds van

Europe 2021-05-14, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Two men detained by immigration officers in Scotland have been released from a police van to huge cheers from a 100-strong crowd who amassed around the vehicle to prevent the pair being taken away from their home in Glasgow.

An hours-long standoff between activists and dozens of police had ensued in Kenmure Street in southern Glasgow from Thursday morning, after two immigrants were taken from a flat there by immigration officers.

Police were filmed trying to remove protesters, many of whom sat in the road to stop the UK Home Office van moving, while one man even maneuvered himself underneath the vehicle.

The Home Office action was widely condemned, including by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said she was “deeply concerned” by the scenes.

Later in the day, Police Scotland said in a statement that Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland had decided to release the two men “back into their community” in order to “protect the safety, public health and wellbeing” of all those involved in both the detention and the protest.

Videos from Kenmure Street on Thursday afternoon showed the men being released from the back of the van by officers to cheers and applause from the surrounding crowd.

Later footage then appeared to show them being escorted to a local mosque by crowds who chanted “refugees are welcome here.”

The men’s lawyer, Aamer Anwar, said an agreement for their release had been struck between the UK Home Office and the Scottish First Minister and Justice Secretary.

In a speech from Kenmure Street, he told the crowd the Home Office had agreed the pair could be released into his custody at the mosque, and that they would not be arrested or be subject to any further action.

Scotland’s Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said he was “angry and disgusted” at the Home Office’s action in the Muslim community on the day of Eid, saying it looked like it was “intended to provoke.”

He added that he was “pleased” Police Scotland had decided to release the men, but said the UK government’s “hostile environment” immigration policy was “not welcome in Scotland.”__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Israel warns of ‘more targets’ as clashes between Arabs and Jews rock Israeli cities

Jerusalem: CNN reports on Thursday; Israel’s defense minister has warned that Israel has... more»

Bombs kill 11 Afghan civilians on first day of three-day ceasefire

At least 11 civilians were killed and 13 others wounded in four separate bombings in Afghanistan... more»

Protesters force UK immigration officers to release 2 men detained in Scotland after crowd surrounds van

Two men detained by immigration officers in Scotland have been released from a police van to huge... more»

Europe becoming open prison for Muslims: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has complained that Europe is becoming an open prison for 35... more»

Italy fines Google $123m for abuse of dominant position

Italy’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it had fined Google 102 million euros ($123... more»

Uyghur imams targeted in China’s Xinjiang crackdown

China has imprisoned or detained at least 630 imams and other Muslim religious figures since 2014... more»

Austria chancellor probed over ‘false statement’ to MPs

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced Wednesday that prosecutors had started investigating... more»

Palestinians hold a protest rally in Vienna against Israeli aggression on Al-Qadas, Gaza civilians

VIENNA: Palestinians hold a mass protest demonstration against the killing of innocent... more»

Tel Aviv imposes night curfew over central Israeli city amid clashes

Israel on Wednesday imposed a night curfew over the central Arab-majority city of Lod after... more»

Sweden records 30,000 suspected side effects from Covid vaccines, with AstraZeneca’s jab linked to more than half of all reports

An official tally of suspected side effects resulting from Covid vaccination in Sweden has... more»

Search

Back to Top