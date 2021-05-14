Kashmir: Eid-ul-Fitr breaks ill will at LoC as Indo-Pak armies revive sweets exchange tradition

Armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged sweets and pleasantries on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at Tithwal crossing on Kishanganga river in Tangdhar and Kaman Aman Setu along the Line of Control in frontier district Kupwara reviving the traditional goodwill gesture witnessed on major festivals, officials said.

The two sides have been exchanging sweets exchanging the sweets on major festivals like Eid, Holi, Diwali and respective national days of the two nations. However the events have been missing in recent last due to simmering tensions between the two countries.

In the backdrop of a renewed ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the tradition was finally revived on Thursday when meetings were held at the Tithwal crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar, Kupwara & Kaman Aman Setu in Uri in the frontier district to exchange sweets and pleasantries, an army statement said.

The newly achieved calm along the Line of Control as a result of renewed ceasefire has brought warmth, which has been displayed on several occasions between the two neighbours, it added.

The army statement said that the exchange of inadvertently crossed over youths on three occasions in the last two months at the zero line in Tithwal bode well for the future.

As per the statement, the exchange of sweets and pleasantries was conducted with full adherence to all COVID protocols by both sides.__GK News