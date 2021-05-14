Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir: Eid-ul-Fitr breaks ill will at LoC as Indo-Pak armies revive sweets exchange tradition
Kashmir: Eid-ul-Fitr breaks ill will at LoC as Indo-Pak armies revive sweets exchange tradition

Kashmir: Eid-ul-Fitr breaks ill will at LoC as Indo-Pak armies revive sweets exchange tradition

Kashmir 2021-05-14, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged sweets and pleasantries on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at Tithwal crossing on Kishanganga river in Tangdhar and Kaman Aman Setu along the Line of Control in frontier district Kupwara reviving the traditional goodwill gesture witnessed on major festivals, officials said.

The two sides have been exchanging sweets exchanging the sweets on major festivals like Eid, Holi, Diwali and respective national days of the two nations. However the events have been missing in recent last due to simmering tensions between the two countries.

In the backdrop of a renewed ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the tradition was finally revived on Thursday when meetings were held at the Tithwal crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar, Kupwara & Kaman Aman Setu in Uri in the frontier district to exchange sweets and pleasantries, an army statement said.

The newly achieved calm along the Line of Control as a result of renewed ceasefire has brought warmth, which has been displayed on several occasions between the two neighbours, it added.

The army statement said that the exchange of inadvertently crossed over youths on three occasions in the last two months at the zero line in Tithwal bode well for the future.

As per the statement, the exchange of sweets and pleasantries was conducted with full adherence to all COVID protocols by both sides.__GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Eid-ul-Fitr breaks ill will at LoC as Indo-Pak armies revive sweets exchange tradition

Armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged sweets and pleasantries on the occasion of... more»

Israel warns of ‘more targets’ as clashes between Arabs and Jews rock Israeli cities

Jerusalem: CNN reports on Thursday; Israel’s defense minister has warned that Israel has... more»

Bombs kill 11 Afghan civilians on first day of three-day ceasefire

At least 11 civilians were killed and 13 others wounded in four separate bombings in Afghanistan... more»

Protesters force UK immigration officers to release 2 men detained in Scotland after crowd surrounds van

Two men detained by immigration officers in Scotland have been released from a police van to huge... more»

Europe becoming open prison for Muslims: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has complained that Europe is becoming an open prison for 35... more»

Italy fines Google $123m for abuse of dominant position

Italy’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it had fined Google 102 million euros ($123... more»

Uyghur imams targeted in China’s Xinjiang crackdown

China has imprisoned or detained at least 630 imams and other Muslim religious figures since 2014... more»

Austria chancellor probed over ‘false statement’ to MPs

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced Wednesday that prosecutors had started investigating... more»

Palestinians hold a protest rally in Vienna against Israeli aggression on Al-Qadas, Gaza civilians

VIENNA: Palestinians hold a mass protest demonstration against the killing of innocent... more»

Tel Aviv imposes night curfew over central Israeli city amid clashes

Israel on Wednesday imposed a night curfew over the central Arab-majority city of Lod after... more»

Search

Back to Top