Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Italy fines Google $123m for abuse of dominant position
Italy fines Google $123m for abuse of dominant position

Italy fines Google $123m for abuse of dominant position

Europe 2021-05-14, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Italy’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it had fined Google 102 million euros ($123 million) for abuse of its dominant position due to its Android mobile operating system and app store Google Play.

“Through android and the app store Google Play, Google has a dominant position which allows it to control the reach app developers have on final users,” the regulator said in a statement, adding that almost three-quarters of Italians use smartphones running on Android.

The regulator said Google did not allow JuicePass, an electric vehicle (EV) services app from Enel X, to operate on Android Auto – which allows apps to be used while driving – unfairly limiting its use while favoring Google Maps.

Google has not been allowing the app on Android Auto for two years, which could compromise Enel X’s ability to build a user base, the watchdog said.

“The contested conduct can influence the development of e-mobility in a crucial phase … with possible negative spill-over effects on the spreading of electric vehicles,” the antitrust regulator said.

Enel X is the “e-solutions” division of Italian utility Enel and Juice Pass mainly allows users to find charging stations on maps and view their details.

On top of the fine, the regulator said it had requested Google make JuicePass available on Android Auto.

Google was not immediately available for comment.__Tribune.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Eid-ul-Fitr breaks ill will at LoC as Indo-Pak armies revive sweets exchange tradition

Armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged sweets and pleasantries on the occasion of... more»

Israel warns of ‘more targets’ as clashes between Arabs and Jews rock Israeli cities

Jerusalem: CNN reports on Thursday; Israel’s defense minister has warned that Israel has... more»

Bombs kill 11 Afghan civilians on first day of three-day ceasefire

At least 11 civilians were killed and 13 others wounded in four separate bombings in Afghanistan... more»

Protesters force UK immigration officers to release 2 men detained in Scotland after crowd surrounds van

Two men detained by immigration officers in Scotland have been released from a police van to huge... more»

Europe becoming open prison for Muslims: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has complained that Europe is becoming an open prison for 35... more»

Italy fines Google $123m for abuse of dominant position

Italy’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it had fined Google 102 million euros ($123... more»

Uyghur imams targeted in China’s Xinjiang crackdown

China has imprisoned or detained at least 630 imams and other Muslim religious figures since 2014... more»

Austria chancellor probed over ‘false statement’ to MPs

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced Wednesday that prosecutors had started investigating... more»

Palestinians hold a protest rally in Vienna against Israeli aggression on Al-Qadas, Gaza civilians

VIENNA: Palestinians hold a mass protest demonstration against the killing of innocent... more»

Tel Aviv imposes night curfew over central Israeli city amid clashes

Israel on Wednesday imposed a night curfew over the central Arab-majority city of Lod after... more»

Search

Back to Top