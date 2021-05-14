Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Europe becoming open prison for Muslims: Erdoğan
Europe becoming open prison for Muslims: Erdoğan

Europe becoming open prison for Muslims: Erdoğan

Europe 2021-05-14, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has complained that Europe is becoming an open prison for 35 million Muslims due to the spread of Islamophobia and discriminative laws passed by some prominent countries, including France.

“Racism, discrimination, animosity and intolerance towards immigrants are just a few of these maladies. Without a doubt, Islamophobia among them is just as dangerous as the coronavirus. This virus has rapidly been spreading, particularly in European countries,” Erdoğan said while addressing the final of the Holy Quran Recitation Contest broadcast by national broadcaster TRT late May 12.

“Europe, which is home to 35 million Muslims, including 6 million Turks, is now increasingly turning into an open-air prison for our brothers and sisters,” Erdoğan warned.

“I am putting it openly that there is no difference between the climate of hatred created against Jews before World War II and the atmosphere that is being instigated against Muslims today. To be a Muslim, to live like a Muslim in many Western countries, especially in France, is now enough to be labeled as the ‘other.’ Particularly women wearing the headscarf are the primary victims of this wave of hatred that is on the rise in Europe,” he suggested.

Underlining that European politicians, unfortunately, seek to exploit the virus of Islamophobia plaguing the society instead of fighting it, Erdoğan stated that the situation has now reached an alarming level, with Muslims who live in Europe facing grave threats against their security.

Turkey ready to work with France

The French government’s insistence on passing the law to combat extremism despite the Muslim community’s reaction has further raised concerns, Erdoğan pointed out. Underlining that the draft law in France will incite extremism, he stated that the promulgation of such a bill, which is openly in contradiction with human rights, religious freedom and European values, would guillotine the French democracy.

“We invite the French authorities, especially President of France Mr. Macron, to act with common sense. We expect the French Government to reverse as soon as possible this draft law passed by the Senate on April 12,” Erdoğan said, adding that Turkey was ready to work with everyone, including France, on integration and the fight against terror.__Courtesy Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Israel warns of ‘more targets’ as clashes between Arabs and Jews rock Israeli cities

Jerusalem: CNN reports on Thursday; Israel’s defense minister has warned that Israel has... more»

Bombs kill 11 Afghan civilians on first day of three-day ceasefire

At least 11 civilians were killed and 13 others wounded in four separate bombings in Afghanistan... more»

Protesters force UK immigration officers to release 2 men detained in Scotland after crowd surrounds van

Two men detained by immigration officers in Scotland have been released from a police van to huge... more»

Europe becoming open prison for Muslims: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has complained that Europe is becoming an open prison for 35... more»

Italy fines Google $123m for abuse of dominant position

Italy’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it had fined Google 102 million euros ($123... more»

Uyghur imams targeted in China’s Xinjiang crackdown

China has imprisoned or detained at least 630 imams and other Muslim religious figures since 2014... more»

Austria chancellor probed over ‘false statement’ to MPs

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced Wednesday that prosecutors had started investigating... more»

Palestinians hold a protest rally in Vienna against Israeli aggression on Al-Qadas, Gaza civilians

VIENNA: Palestinians hold a mass protest demonstration against the killing of innocent... more»

Tel Aviv imposes night curfew over central Israeli city amid clashes

Israel on Wednesday imposed a night curfew over the central Arab-majority city of Lod after... more»

Sweden records 30,000 suspected side effects from Covid vaccines, with AstraZeneca’s jab linked to more than half of all reports

An official tally of suspected side effects resulting from Covid vaccination in Sweden has... more»

Search

Back to Top