Palestinians hold a protest rally in Vienna against Israeli aggression on Al-Qadas, Gaza civilians

VIENNA: Palestinians hold a mass protest demonstration against the killing of innocent Palestinians in Al Qadas, Gaza and West Bank.

On Thursday more than 4000 people including, women, children and mostly young arab people hold a protest rally at the junction of Mariahilfer Strasse- Neubaugasse in 6/7 districts of Vienna.

Protesters were holding placards, banners and flags of Palestine. The raised solagans against the Israel and Isreali agression against innocent civilians, women and children.

They were holding banners and raising solgans against the illegal and forced annextion of the Palestinians land and houses for new jew settlments.

Several Palestinians addressed the gathering, condemend the Israeli action, urged the World community to raised their voice against the grave human right situation in Palestine and put pressure on Isreal to immediately stop military attacks against civilians.

A huge number of print and electronic media covered this protest rally in the heart of Vienna.

A heavy police force was deployed to prevent any conflict with jews living in Vienna.