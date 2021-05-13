Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austria chancellor probed over ‘false statement’ to MPs
Austria chancellor probed over ‘false statement’ to MPs

Austria chancellor probed over ‘false statement’ to MPs

Austria 2021-05-13, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced Wednesday that prosecutors had started investigating him after the opposition accused him of making false statements to a parliamentary committee on corruption.

“I wish to inform you that… prosecutors have opened an investigation against the head of my office,” Bernhard Bonelli, “and against me”, Kurz told reporters before a cabinet meeting. Kurz denied any wrongdoing, saying: “I always answered all (the committee’s) questions truthfully.”

He said the investigation would have no impact on his work and that he would not resign.

The investigation comes after the opposition Social Democrats (SPOe) and NEOS parties accused Kurz of not telling truth in front of the committee of MPs, who are investigating the fallout from the so-called “Ibizagate” scandal that brought down Kurz’s previous government in 2019.

Kurz’s then vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache from the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) had to resign after a video emerged showing him in a luxury villa in Ibiza offering political favours to a woman he thought was a Russian oligarch’s niece, in exchange for financial support.

The parliamentary committee looking into the scandal has since broadened its focus to include other accusations of wrongdoing, including by politicians from Kurz’s People’s Party (OeVP).

The latest investigation comes as the OeVP’s party financing and other practices have increasingly come under the spotlight. In February OeVP Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel’s home was raided as part of a separate probe into possible party financing offences.__dailytimes.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria chancellor probed over ‘false statement’ to MPs

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced Wednesday that prosecutors had started investigating... more»

Palestinians hold a protest rally in Vienna against Israeli aggression on Al-Qadas, Gaza civilians

VIENNA: Palestinians hold a mass protest demonstration against the killing of innocent... more»

Tel Aviv imposes night curfew over central Israeli city amid clashes

Israel on Wednesday imposed a night curfew over the central Arab-majority city of Lod after... more»

Sweden records 30,000 suspected side effects from Covid vaccines, with AstraZeneca’s jab linked to more than half of all reports

An official tally of suspected side effects resulting from Covid vaccination in Sweden has... more»

Covid-19 pandemic was preventable, report says

The Covid-19 pandemic was preventable, an independent review panel has said. The panel, set up... more»

Iran state TV says Ahmadinejad will run in presidential race

Iran’s state television reported on May 12 that the country’s former firebrand president will... more»

Moscow decides to expel vocal US Embassy press secretary, as part of tit-for-that response to American purge of Russian diplomats

One of the most prominent American diplomats in Russia, Embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross, has been... more»

Ukraine says Russia still has 100,000 troops near its borders

Russia still has about 100,000 soldiers deployed near its western border with Ukraine and in... more»

Dozens killed as Israel-Gaza violence escalates

Heavy exchanges of fire between Palestinian militants and the Israeli military continue, with at... more»

Instagram, Twitter blame glitches for deleting Palestinian posts

Instagram and Twitter have blamed technical errors for deleting posts mentioning the possible... more»

Search

Back to Top