PM Imran says will not hold talks with India till Aug 5 decision withdrawn

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan will not engage in dialogue with India unless New Delhi retreats from its August 5 decision on Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The premier’s remarks came as he addressed a live broadcast session to respond to the questions of the general public on the telephone number 051- 9224900.

“Unless India retreats from the steps taken on August 5 and the statehood imposed on Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani government will not talk to India at all.”

“Unfortunately, the western media and countries raise the issue of Kashmir only to pursue their foreign policy objectives,” he said, adding that “they want to see a powerful India to tackle the growing threat of China”.

The prime minister added that it is foolish to think that India would stand up to China because it would only result in the former’s destruction.

Supremacy of law

Responding to another caller, the premier reiterated that Pakistan cannot progress unless there is an equal law for the powerful and the weak, saying supremacy of law is the only way forward.

“A country witnesses destruction when those at the helm of affairs are involved in loot and plunder,” he added. “In the past [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif attacked the Supreme Court, while our government doesn’t interfere in the matters of the judiciary.”

“The corrupt mafia doesn’t want the law to prevail and so they are creating hurdles in its way.”

Regarding the usurping of state law, he said that the government has got freed 21,000 acres of land amounting to Rs27 billion.

Sugar scandal

Replying to another caller on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen’s case, he said, “there won’t be any injustice with anyone, but I promise the masses that I won’t spare the sugar barons. I won’t grant them an NRO.”

Performance of ministers

The premier said that several ministers are doing a remarkable job and added, “for those who aren’t, I can only say that we will then have to change the team.”

Economic situation

Putting forth several statistics, he said, “There’s a rise in the exports and industries and record sales in other sectors. If we continue to progress, we can achieve prosperity.”

“We have facilitated the farmers with kissan cards and we’ll assist them in terms of seed development.”

Concluding, PM reiterated that the powerful must be brought under the ambit of the law. “There can’t be any prosperity without the supremacy of law.”

Secondly, he added, “there is a need to uplift the society’s downtrodden to turn Pakistan into a welfare state.”

Third Covid wave

Earlier, the premier appealed to the masses to adhere to the precautionary SOPs on Eid to remain safe from COVID-19.

“We have successfully dealt with the first two waves of COVID-19 and now we should do the same to avoid a situation similar to India.”

During the last session on April 4, the premier said that he could not defeat corruption alone without the support of the judiciary.

Responding to the public’s questions during a live broadcast session, the premier stressed the need for cohesive efforts by the society for the success of the jihad against corruption.

PM Imran had said the powerful elite had embezzled the national wealth by holding on to powerful offices and then resorted to money laundering as they could not hide such huge amounts in their respective countries.

Expressing his resolve, the premier said: “We have to win this fight – the fight for the rule of law. It’s vital for the country’s survival.”__Tribune.com