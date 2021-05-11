Turkey calls on world to stop Israeli aggression in Jerusalem

Turkey has called on the world to act to stop the Israeli violence against the Palestinians in Jerusalem and informed that its initiatives would continue to this end as hundreds of Palestinians were injured in fresh attacks on May 10.

“The world must act to stop this never-ending Israeli aggression against unarmed civilians in their own land,” İbrahim Kalın, spokesman and chief foreign policy advisor to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, tweeted on May 10.

“Israel must stop attacking Palestinians in Jerusalem and prevent the occupiers/settlers from entering the Holy Mosque. Israel bears sole responsibility for any violence,” he said.

Kalın informed that Turkey’s initiatives would continue at all levels with the instruction of Erdoğan in a bid to put an end to the Israeli violence against the Palestinians.

Since the start of the tension in Jerusalem after the Israeli forces attacked Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Turkey has become one of the loudest nations slamming Tel Aviv’s aggression. Turkey and Israel have no ambassadors in each other’s capitals since 2018 after Ankara lashed out at Tel Aviv for killing dozens of Palestinians in protest of the United States’ decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu slammed the continued aggression by the Israeli forces against the Palestinians.

“Israel’s violence in the Al-Aqsa Mosque against innocent people does not end. Those who do not speak out against this atrocity should not talk about Middle East Peace Process,” Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

“We will continue to be the voice of our Palestinian brothers and sisters and defend their rights,” he added.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, for his part, slammed the Israeli attacks against the Palestinian groups in Jerusalem.

“To the Islamic world, we say: It’s time to stop Israel’s heinous and cruel attacks! To humanity, we say: It’s time to put this apartheid state in its place! That is our historic and human responsibility,” he said on Twitter.

“We will keep fighting this oppressive order even if we are left all alone!” he added.__Hurriyet