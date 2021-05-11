Palestinians report several killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza

At least 20 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian health ministry, after Hamas launched rockets from the coastal territory towards Israel.

The Gaza health ministry told Al Jazeera on Monday that 20 people, including children, had been killed in the strikes.

The strikes were carried out after Hamas fired several rockets at Israel, following the expiration of the group’s ultimatum demanding Israel stand down forces from the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

Earlier on Monday tensions at the compound, the third holiest in Islam which is also revered by Jews, escalated with more than 300 Palestinians wounded when Israeli police stormed the mosque, firing rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas.

US senator calls for stop to forced evictions, rocket attacks

United States Senator Chris Murphy expressed “great concern” about the “violence in and around Jerusalem” and called on Israeli and Palestinian leaders to “commit to a path of de-escalation”.

“This constant ratcheting up of violence may serve political interests but ultimately could lead to chaos and is ultimately going to get a lot of people killed,” Senator Murphy warned in a in conference call with reporters in Washington.

“Hamas needs to stop rocket attacks, but Israel needs to stop the forcible eviction of Palestinians from their homes,” Murphy said.

Turkish president vows mobilisation against Israeli ‘terror’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to mobilise the world to stop Israeli “terror”, in phone calls Monday to Palestinian leaders.

In the calls to Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Erdogan denounced Israel’s actions and extended support.

The Turkish leader pledged to “do everything in his power to mobilise the world, starting with the Islamic world, to stop Israel’s terror and occupation,” his office said.

Twenty killed in Gaza, says Palestinian health ministry

Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesman of the Palestinian ministry of health in Gaza told Al Jazeera that 20 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip.

He told Al Jazeera’s Walid Mahmoud that another 65 people were also injured in the air strikes.

US says rocket attacks into Israel ‘unacceptable escalation’

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that rocket attacks by Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip into Israel were an “unacceptable escalation.”

Price made the comment at a regular news briefing, adding that the United States was “fully engaged” to promote calm in Jerusalem.

UK ‘condemns firing of rockets at Jerusalem’

Britain condemned the firing of rockets at Jerusalem and other locations within Israel, calling for “immediate de-escalation on all sides”.

“The UK condemns the firing of rockets at Jerusalem and locations within Israel. The ongoing violence in Jerusalem and Gaza must stop,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted.

“We need an immediate de-escalation on all sides, and end to targeting of civilian populations.”

Huge blaze in Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

A huge blaze broke out Monday evening in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound, visible from various parts of the city.

The cause of the blaze at the third holiest site in Islam could not immediately be confirmed, but it followed Israeli police forces storming the compound which medics said left 331 people wounded.

Biden administration voices concern

The Biden administration has serious concerns about the escalating violence in Israel as tensions simmer in Jerusalem, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

“We are continuing to closely monitor the violence in Israel. We have serious concerns about the situation, including violent confrontations that we’ve seen over the last few days,” said Psaki.

UN Security Council holds closed meeting

Speaking from the UN headquarters in New York, Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey said discussion were ongoing after a closed door meeting on Al Aqsa took place.

“The official meeting has ended but the discussions are ongoing on a possible statement to be released to the press,” said Saloomey.

“This emergency meeting that was called by China which holds the presidency of the Security Council this month.

“And a draft statement was put forward by China, Norway and Tunisia in line with comments made by Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres over the weekend, condemning the violence going on in Jerusalem, calling Israel not to evict Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem, calling for restraint.

“We’re told by diplomatic sources that the US expressed some reservations about the statement that was put forward. They’re concerned that it won’t be helpful to the situation,” she added.

Israel strikes Gaza, killing Hamas commander, after rocket barrage

Israel’s army said it launched air strikes on Gaza, killing a senior Hamas commander, in response to rockets fired by Hamas following Israel’s attack on Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

“We have started, and I repeat started, to attack military targets in Gaza,” Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters.

He said Israeli forces had targeted “a Hamas military operative,” while Hamas sources in Gaza confirmed to AFP that one of their commanders had been killed.__Al Jazeera