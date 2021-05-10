Pakistan: Three FC soldiers martyred, five injured in Balochistan terror attacks

QUETTA: Three soldiers of Frontier Corps embraced martyrdom while five others sustained injuries during two separate terrorist activities in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan, according to a statement of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that the terrorists targeted FC troops deployed on security duties in Margret, Quetta. “During exchange of fire, three FC soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while one got injured,” the statement added.

Officials confirming the incident, which took place on Saturday evening, said that the terrorists, using automatic weapons, attacked the FC check post near a coal mine.

Sources said that FC personnel deployed in the area immediately responded and returned fire. However, the armed men after firing at the check post escaped from the scene.

FC troops cordoned off the area after the firing incident and launched a search operation in the nearby mountainous areas. The injured soldier was shifted to a nearby hospital along with three bodies.

The soldiers, who lost their lives, were identified as Lance Naik Hussain Shah, Sepoy Noman and Sepoy Faisal.

In another terrorist activity in Sherbandi in Turbat, the ISPR said, terrorists targeted soldiers patrolling along Pakistan-Iran border, resulting in the injuries of four FC soldiers.

On Wednesday, At least four personnel of FC were martyred while six others were injured in a terrorist attack in Balochistan’s Zhob district.

The FC troopers were part of a fencing party working on the Pak-Afghan border when they came under attack from Afghanistan.

“[The attack took place] today during [a] fencing activity in Manzakai sector, district Zhob, Balochistan along [the] Pak-Afghan border,” read a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Terrorists from across Afghanistan ambushed FC troops moving for fencing. 4 FC soldiers embraced shahadat while 6 got injured. FC troops responded promptly,” the communique added.__Tribune.com