Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Turkey voices concern about Germany’s new dress regulation
Turkey voices concern about Germany’s new dress regulation

Turkey voices concern about Germany’s new dress regulation

Europe 2021-05-09, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Turkey voiced concern on May 7 about new legislation in Germany that bans public employees from wearing symbols evoking their religious beliefs or world view while at work.

“With ‘the Act on regulating the appearance of female and male civil servants’ passed today by the Federal Council in Germany, the competent ministries and administrations are given the power to restrict the appearance of civil servants evoking their religious beliefs or world views,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgiç said in a statement.

Bilgiç said the legislation was prepared in a hurry, without opinions of non-governmental organizations and proper public discussion, provoking justified reactions.

“It is extremely important that this regulation is implemented without harming the freedom of belief of our citizens and the Muslim community living in Germany and that it does in no way lead to a headscarf ban,” he said.

Bilgiç also said that at a time when Islamophobia, xenophobia and discriminatory movements are rapidly gaining ground in Europe, Turkey expects politicians and legislators to show common sense to not fuel increasing racism and harm integration efforts. Germany’s upper house of parliament approved the controversial legislation on Friday.
Muslim associations have sharply criticized the move and the legislation was introduced without prior consultation with religious communities. Germany’s Interior Ministry claims the move would not introduce a general ban for public employees from wearing religious symbols or clothing at work but would bring restrictions in exceptional cases.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Macron calls on US to drop vaccine export bans

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the US to drop its restrictions on the export of... more»

Blasts targeting Afghan school in Kabul kill at least 40, injure dozens

Multiple blasts targeted a school in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killing at least 40... more»

Turkey voices concern about Germany’s new dress regulation

Turkey voiced concern on May 7 about new legislation in Germany that bans public employees from... more»

Myanmar army says no ASEAN envoy visit until stability restored

Myanmar’s ruling military, which is facing nationwide protests against the coup that removed the... more»

Rare Kashmir sapphire glitters in Geneva auction

GENEVA: The largest Kashmir sapphire ever auctioned and a royal tiara which everyone can try on... more»

US ‘ready’ to lift sanctions and return to nuclear deal, Iran negotiator says, as 4th round of talks concludes in Vienna

Iran’s chief negotiator at talks to revive the nuclear deal has told state media that the US... more»

Al-Aqsa worshippers protest Palestinian evictions in Jerusalem

Dozens of Palestinian worshippers have been injured in clashes with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa... more»

France launches campaign to end selfies on rail tracks as incidents rise

France’s national rail operator is warning people not to take selfies on tracks as reported... more»

Possible Israel war crimes in East Jerusalem land right case: UN

The United Nations urged Israel on Friday to call off any forced evictions in Israeli-annexed East... more»

Top Land Mafia of Pakistan: Man injured as Bahria Town Karachi guards allegedly open fire on villagers resisting eviction

A resident of Karachi’s Gadap Town was shot at and wounded on Friday in firing allegedly... more»

Search

Back to Top