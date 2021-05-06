Pakistan: PM lashes out at envoys over treatment meted out to Pakistani diaspora

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over an “indifferent attitude and unnecessary delays in routine services” by Pakistani embassies, particularly in the Middle East.

“Feedback that I have received from Saudi Arabia shows as if the staff is not working. The staff in Kuwait’s NADRA office take bribes instead of guiding people and an official is involved in making wrong documents… I was shocked to learn all this,” a disgruntled PM Imran said while virtually addressing Pakistani envoys deployed worldwide, adding that the concerned ambassador did not even make an effort to identify the official involved.

The premier said that the government received these complaints via the Pakistan Citizen Portal and a full-scale inquiry is underway over the issue.

He said that Pakistanis living in the UAE and Saudi Arabia give highest remittances and both embassies showed indifferent attitudes toward them. “I called you today to tell you that you need to change your attitude… Shah Ji (Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi] you must oversee it or have someone to look into it… we have received floods of complaints that your response is dissatisfactory,” he warned the envoys.

The premier urged the envoys to give preferential treatment to those who haven’t seen their families for six to eight months and are working abroad.

“They spend hefty amount but there is a lack of compassion from your end… serve them properly… they’re the force this country is running on,” he added.__Tribune.com