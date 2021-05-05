EU suspends efforts to ratify controversial investment deal with China

Brussels has suspended efforts to ratify an investment deal it had agreed with China last December, Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.

“We now in a sense have suspended… political outreach activities from the European Commission side,” Dombrovskis told AFP in an interview.

The future of the trade deal had been already thrown into doubt after a recent diplomatic showdown between Brussels and Beijing.

In March, the European Union imposed the first sanctions against China in more than 30 years. The raft of measures, designed in coordination with Western allies, targetted four Chinese officials and one entity believed to be involved in the alleged human rights violations of the Uyghur Muslin minority.

China reacted swiftly and furiously: in an almost instantaneous counter-strike, the Chinese Foreign Ministry slapped sanctions on ten European individuals, including five Members of the European Parliament and three national lawmakers, as well as four entities.

Beijing also blacklisted democratically elected officials from the UK, the US and Canada. In total, more than 30 individuals and entities were sanctioned.

As a result, three of the main political parties in the European Parliament (S&D, Renew Europe and Greens), which together hold 45% of the seats, announced that, as long as the sanctions remain in place, the parliament will refuse to even open the debate for ratification.

As co-legislators alongside the Council, MEPs have the final say on the agreement.

A controversial deal

An agreement on the investment deal was reached in principle at the end of December 2020 after seven long years of negotiations.

The breakthrough was made possible thanks to a deliberate and forceful push from German officials during the country’s six-month presidency of the Council of the EU. The effort materialised in an eleventh-hour call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and European Commission President von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The draft text intends to create balanced EU-China trade relations by making Beijing commit to a greater level of market access for EU investors and to fair treatment for EU companies – what the European Commission calls the “level playing field”. The deal also includes provisions on state-owned enterprises and subsidies.

According to the Commission, “for the first time, China also agreed to ambitious provisions on sustainable development, including commitments on forced labour and the ratification of the relevant ILO (International Labour Organization) fundamental Conventions”.

The accelerated conclusion of the investment deal, in particular the assurances about labour rights, was met with criticism, scepticism and even disbelief among most Members of the European Parliament.

The Commission estimates that foreign direct investment from the EU to China has reached more than €140 billion over the last 20 years, while investment from China to the EU is almost €120 billion.

The main sectors where EU companies invest in China are the automotive sector, basic materials including chemicals, financial services, agriculture/food and consumer products.__EuroNews