4 FC soldiers martyred, 6 injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border

4 FC soldiers martyred, 6 injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border

Four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred while six others were injured after terrorists ambushed them during a fencing activity at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the troops were moving for fencing activity along the border in the Manzakai sector in Balochistan’s Zhob when “terrorists from Afghanistan ambushed” them.

FC troops responded to the attack promptly, it said.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta, the ISPR added.

The martyred soldiers include Havaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ehsan Ullah, and Naik Sultan.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid condemned the attack, terming it “very saddening”.

“Terrorists cannot dampen the courage of Pakistan’s forces. Fencing work at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border will be completed under any condition,” he emphasised in a tweet.

In October of last year, a soldier was martyred and another wounded when terrorists fired gunshots from across the Pak-Afghan border on the Pakistan Army post in Bajaur. Another such attack had taken place a month earlier in which a soldier was martyred as well.

After the September attack, the ISPR director general had said that the issue of border management had been raised with Afghan authorities multiple times to prevent the use of the neighbouring country’s soil for attacks against Pakistan.__Dawn.com

