Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Russia ready to discuss strategic stability issues with US
Russia ready to discuss strategic stability issues with US

Russia ready to discuss strategic stability issues with US

International 2021-05-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Russia is noticing signals from the United States indicating Washington’s readiness to discuss issues of strategic stability and is ready for a dialogue, but will press its missile defence concerns, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

“We are not yet aware from what angle [US President] Joe Biden’s administration will address various aspects of arms control, including anti-missile issues. At the same time, we are registering signals from Washington [showing] an intention to discuss issues of strategic stability with us”, Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman added that Moscow was prepared to have a substantive dialogue on the matter.

“However, we will not agree to anything without our interests and concerns being taken into account in return. If we manage to jointly arrive at a balance of interests then we can talk about agreements”, the diplomat added.

Zakharova accused the US of pursuing absolute military dominance and counting on Russia’s nuclear deterrent getting weaker.

“The US has adopted a goal of reaching absolute dominance in the military arena and counts on the devaluation of Russia’s nuclear deterrence potential, [combined] with a focus on creation of a global missile defence system”, Zakharova explained, while also mentioning that Washington was making efforts to boost its military capabilities in space and create means for a rapid and high-precision non-nuclear strike.

Last week, the US Department of Defence was reported to have plans to allocate almost $18 billion to develop, manufacture, and maintain new interceptors against missiles from North Korea and Iran, in what will be the Biden administration’s first major defence procurement initiative. The department is reported to be planning to install 31 such interceptors at bases in Alaska.

The relationship between the two nations has deteriorated over recent years, with the US imposing sanctions against Russian individuals and organisations, also prohibiting American banks and funds from buying Russian government bonds during initial placement.

Washington additionally expelled ten Russian diplomats from the country, and Moscow responded with a proportionate expulsion of US diplomatic mission staff, also curbing the activities of American funds and NGOs controlled by the State Department in the country.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Delhi calls for army help amid oxygen crisis

The authorities in the Indian capital Delhi have called for help from the army as the city... more»

Double crises of coup and Covid could push half of Myanmar’s population into poverty, UN warns

Almost half of Myanmar’s population could be forced into poverty by the end of the year as... more»

EU summons Russian envoy over travel bans on Brussels officials

The European Union has summoned Russia’s Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov to condemn Moscow’s... more»

Russia ready to discuss strategic stability issues with US

Russia is noticing signals from the United States indicating Washington’s readiness to... more»

At least 7 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack on army outpost

KABUL: Taliban insurgents attacked an army outpost in Afghanistan’s southwestern Farah... more»

UK govt considering ending social distancing indoors from next month in ‘last lap’ of pandemic – reports

The UK government is reportedly planning to scrap its ‘one metre-plus’ social distancing rule,... more»

EU eyes letting fully vaccinated travellers into bloc

The European Union’s executive has proposed that travellers who are fully vaccinated with... more»

More than 350 arrested at May Day protests in Berlin

At least 93 police officers were injured and 354 people arrested in Berlin during Labor Day... more»

India: Modi’s ruling BJP loses crucial West Bengal state election

The incumbent chief minister’s party in India’s West Bengal state has defeated Prime Minister... more»

Seven reported killed as Myanmar protests aim to ‘shake the world’

Myanmar security forces opened fire on some of the biggest protests against military rule in days... more»

Search

Back to Top