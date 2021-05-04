Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / At least 7 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack on army outpost
At least 7 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack on army outpost

At least 7 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack on army outpost

International 2021-05-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

KABUL: Taliban insurgents attacked an army outpost in Afghanistan’s southwestern Farah province killing at least seven soldiers, local officials said on Monday, as the country braces for violence after May 1, a previously agreed deadline for foreign troop withdrawal.

In a video message to media, Farah Governor Taj Mohammad Jahid said the Taliban had blown up an army outpost after digging a 400-metre (0.25 miles) tunnel to access it from a nearby house. He added that one soldier had also been captured by the insurgents.

Two local officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said dozens of military including elite commando forces had been killed. Provincial council member Khayer Mohammad Noorzai said that around 30 had died in the attack and that the base was in the hands of the Taliban.

A Taliban spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officials said a blast in the province’s capital on Monday had wounded 21 people, including five children. Farah Public Health Director Abdul Jabar Shayeq said three of the injured were in hospital in critical condition.

Afghanistan’s capital was placed on high alert over the weekend and security in urban centres ramped up while the head of foreign forces in Afghanistan warned insurgents against attacking foreign troops as they withdraw from the country over the coming months.

Under a February 2020 deal between former US president Donald Trump’s administration and the Taliban, foreign forces were to withdraw from the country by May 1 while the hardline group held off on attacking foreign troops and bases.

But US President Joe Biden announced last month after reviewing the situation that US forces would instead complete their withdrawal by Sept. 11, more than four months later than the previous plan.

Violence against Afghans has escalated in recent weeks, with more than a hundred Afghan security forces personnel killed. On Friday, a huge blast in eastern Logar killed dozens as they broke their fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramazan.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Delhi calls for army help amid oxygen crisis

The authorities in the Indian capital Delhi have called for help from the army as the city... more»

Double crises of coup and Covid could push half of Myanmar’s population into poverty, UN warns

Almost half of Myanmar’s population could be forced into poverty by the end of the year as... more»

EU summons Russian envoy over travel bans on Brussels officials

The European Union has summoned Russia’s Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov to condemn Moscow’s... more»

Russia ready to discuss strategic stability issues with US

Russia is noticing signals from the United States indicating Washington’s readiness to... more»

At least 7 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack on army outpost

KABUL: Taliban insurgents attacked an army outpost in Afghanistan’s southwestern Farah... more»

UK govt considering ending social distancing indoors from next month in ‘last lap’ of pandemic – reports

The UK government is reportedly planning to scrap its ‘one metre-plus’ social distancing rule,... more»

EU eyes letting fully vaccinated travellers into bloc

The European Union’s executive has proposed that travellers who are fully vaccinated with... more»

More than 350 arrested at May Day protests in Berlin

At least 93 police officers were injured and 354 people arrested in Berlin during Labor Day... more»

India: Modi’s ruling BJP loses crucial West Bengal state election

The incumbent chief minister’s party in India’s West Bengal state has defeated Prime Minister... more»

Seven reported killed as Myanmar protests aim to ‘shake the world’

Myanmar security forces opened fire on some of the biggest protests against military rule in days... more»

Search

Back to Top