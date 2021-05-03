Turkey to drop PCR test obligation from 16 countries

ANKARA: Turkey’s Health Ministry said on May 2 that visitors from 16 countries and regions will not be required to present a negative PCR test for traveling to the country.

The countries and regions included Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Israel, Japan, the U.K., Latvia, Luxembourg, Ukraine, and Estonia, according to the ministry.

In a letter sent to the Interior Ministry, the Health Ministry said the decision will be effective as of May 15.

All passengers coming from abroad are required to submit PCR test results of last 72 hours before boarding.

Meanwhile, the first group of Ukrainian tourists arrived in Muğla province to spend their two-week holiday in Fethiye and Marmaris districts.

Around 160,000 Ukrainians will come to Dalaman during the holiday season according to bookings, said Cengiz Tuğrul Ayaz, the director-general of YDA Dalaman Airport.__Hurriyet