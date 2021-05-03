Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Turkey to drop PCR test obligation from 16 countries
Turkey to drop PCR test obligation from 16 countries

Turkey to drop PCR test obligation from 16 countries

International 2021-05-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ANKARA: Turkey’s Health Ministry said on May 2 that visitors from 16 countries and regions will not be required to present a negative PCR test for traveling to the country.

The countries and regions included Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Israel, Japan, the U.K., Latvia, Luxembourg, Ukraine, and Estonia, according to the ministry.

In a letter sent to the Interior Ministry, the Health Ministry said the decision will be effective as of May 15.

All passengers coming from abroad are required to submit PCR test results of last 72 hours before boarding.

Meanwhile, the first group of Ukrainian tourists arrived in Muğla province to spend their two-week holiday in Fethiye and Marmaris districts.

Around 160,000 Ukrainians will come to Dalaman during the holiday season according to bookings, said Cengiz Tuğrul Ayaz, the director-general of YDA Dalaman Airport.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

More than 350 arrested at May Day protests in Berlin

At least 93 police officers were injured and 354 people arrested in Berlin during Labor Day... more»

India: Modi’s ruling BJP loses crucial West Bengal state election

The incumbent chief minister’s party in India’s West Bengal state has defeated Prime Minister... more»

Seven reported killed as Myanmar protests aim to ‘shake the world’

Myanmar security forces opened fire on some of the biggest protests against military rule in days... more»

Kashmir: Govt planning new airport in Gilgit; claims Information Minister

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatehullah Khan on Saturday said the PTI-led... more»

At least 49 dead in clashes along Kyrgyz-Tajik border

At least 49 people were killed in clashes along a disputed section of the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan... more»

Turkey to drop PCR test obligation from 16 countries

ANKARA: Turkey’s Health Ministry said on May 2 that visitors from 16 countries and regions... more»

Scottish independence and pro-Union rallies take place in Glasgow

Hundreds gathered for two protests in Glasgow on Saturday, one for Scottish independence from the... more»

Fauci advises India to SHUT DOWN country ‘for a few weeks’ amid record Covid-19 surge

Dr. Anthony Fauci is weighing in on India’s record-breaking Covid-19 surge, but some of his... more»

Sweden summons Russian ambassador over sanctions

Stockholm – Sweden summoned Russia’s ambassador to Stockholm on Saturday, denouncing... more»

WHO approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization has given the go-ahead for emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19... more»

Search

Back to Top