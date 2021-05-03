Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -POK / Kashmir: Govt planning new airport in Gilgit; claims Information Minister
Kashmir: Govt planning new airport in Gilgit; claims Information Minister

Kashmir: Govt planning new airport in Gilgit; claims Information Minister

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2021-05-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatehullah Khan on Saturday said the PTI-led government was planning to build a new international standard airport in Gilgit to meet the requirements of international tourists and demand from domestic investors.

“The construction of a state-of-the-art new airport in the region will help boost the country’s exports as well as domestic and foreign tourism,” he said while speaking to PTV.

“The government is identifying key issues in the development of G-B,” he said, adding that the government has announced a multi-billion package for the G-B that would usher in a “new era” of progress in the region.

The government wants to bring under-developed areas at par with the developed areas, the minister added.

“There is a need for exploiting the huge potential of tourism existing in the mountainous region.” The information minister said that Pakistan was a safe tourist destination and it was the best time to take advantage of the improved security situation and other conditions.

To a question about the development package, he said under the package, projects in various sectors would not only herald a “new chapter” of development and progress in G-B but would also help address the problems of the region and create numerous employment opportunities.

Under the package, he added that power generation and local distribution 4G networks would further strengthen, while tourism connectivity would also improve.

He further mentioned that construction work at the Saidu Sharif Airport which was now complete would also increase tourism in the sector.

“The government is also paying special attention to improve the production of dry fruits to boost their exports,” he said, adding that establishing special zones to invite industries to increase revenues.

Talking about foreign tourism, he said that after easing lockdown the government of G-B would hold a number of exhibitions and workshops to attract foreign tourists where they will be invited to invest and visit the mountainous region.

“G-B has become a business hub between Pakistan and China in the wake of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and can be used as a gateway between both the countries,” he added.

Khan was of the view that if it was materialised the GB people could get huge benefits by exporting the finest quality of almonds and other dry fruits to China.

Since the Covid-19 lockdown Pakistan-China bilateral trade was closed that would resume soon as meetings of officials are underway, he said.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

More than 350 arrested at May Day protests in Berlin

At least 93 police officers were injured and 354 people arrested in Berlin during Labor Day... more»

India: Modi’s ruling BJP loses crucial West Bengal state election

The incumbent chief minister’s party in India’s West Bengal state has defeated Prime Minister... more»

Seven reported killed as Myanmar protests aim to ‘shake the world’

Myanmar security forces opened fire on some of the biggest protests against military rule in days... more»

Kashmir: Govt planning new airport in Gilgit; claims Information Minister

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatehullah Khan on Saturday said the PTI-led... more»

At least 49 dead in clashes along Kyrgyz-Tajik border

At least 49 people were killed in clashes along a disputed section of the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan... more»

Turkey to drop PCR test obligation from 16 countries

ANKARA: Turkey’s Health Ministry said on May 2 that visitors from 16 countries and regions... more»

Scottish independence and pro-Union rallies take place in Glasgow

Hundreds gathered for two protests in Glasgow on Saturday, one for Scottish independence from the... more»

Fauci advises India to SHUT DOWN country ‘for a few weeks’ amid record Covid-19 surge

Dr. Anthony Fauci is weighing in on India’s record-breaking Covid-19 surge, but some of his... more»

Sweden summons Russian ambassador over sanctions

Stockholm – Sweden summoned Russia’s ambassador to Stockholm on Saturday, denouncing... more»

WHO approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization has given the go-ahead for emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19... more»

Search

Back to Top