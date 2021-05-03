Voice Of Vienna

EU eyes letting fully vaccinated travellers into bloc

The European Union’s executive has proposed that travellers who are fully vaccinated with EU-approved jabs be able once again to enter the bloc, if they come from countries keeping Covid-19 at bay.

“The Commission proposes to allow entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only for all persons coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation but also all people who have received the last recommended dose of an EU-authorised vaccine,” the European Commission said.

The EU has four vaccines currently authorised by its European Medicines Agency from BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.__Dawn.com

