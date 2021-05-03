Voice Of Vienna

At least 49 dead in clashes along Kyrgyz-Tajik border

At least 49 people were killed in clashes along a disputed section of the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border, authorities said Saturday.

The number of Kyrgyz citizens who died in the armed conflict in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region rose to 34 with 173 injured, said the Kyrgyz Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the number of Tajiks who lost their lives in the conflict reached 15, including seven soldiers, according to media reports.

Tajik media previously reported that nearly 90 Tajiks were injured in the conflict.

The violence that started on Wednesday between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan was centered on control over the local water distribution network, Kyrgyz media reported on Thursday.

Surveillance equipment was installed by Tajik officials at the Golovnoi water distribution center, which Kyrgyzstan says is located in an area where sovereignty is yet to be defined, according to the Radio Free Europe news website.

Clashes broke out with the intervention of border troops from the two countries, and soldiers were sent to the region with armored vehicles from both sides.

Tensions on control of the water supply continued on Thursday, however, with residents throwing stones at each other.__The Nation

