Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / WHO approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
WHO approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

WHO approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Europe 2021-05-02, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The World Health Organization has given the go-ahead for emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The mRNA vaccine from the U.S. manufacturer joins vaccines from AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson in receiving the WHO’s emergency use listing.

Similar approvals for China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines are expected in the coming days and weeks, WHO has said.

The greenlight for Moderna’s vaccine, announced late Friday, took many months because of delays that WHO faced in getting data from the manufacturer.

Many countries without their own advanced medical regulatory and assessment offices rely on the WHO listing to decide whether to use vaccines. U.N. children’s agency UNICEF also uses the listing to deploy vaccines in an emergency like the pandemic.

The announcement, however, wasn’t likely to have an immediate impact on supplies of Moderna’s vaccine for the developing world. The company struck supply agreements with many rich countries, which will have already received millions of doses.

In a statement Friday, CEO Stephane Bancel said Moderna was “actively participating in discussions with multilateral organizations, such as COVAX, to help protect populations around the world.”

He was referring to a U.N.-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines to many low- and middle-income countries, based on need.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

WHO approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization has given the go-ahead for emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19... more»

Hospital fire kills 18 in India as 402,000 COVID cases announced

A fire in a COVID-19 hospital ward in western India killed 18 patients as the country grappling... more»

Chaos gripping Paris as violence & vandalism mark May Day protest

Lawlessness swept over the streets of Paris on Saturday, with left-wing protesters smashing... more»

Pakistan to slash international flights to 20pc from May 5 to 20 to curb Covid-19 cases

Pakistan plans to reduce the number of inbound international flights to 20 per cent of current... more»

Hungary loosens COVID restrictions for those with immunity cards

Hungarians with government-issued immunity cards can now go indoors to a host of recreational... more»

Biden bans most travel to US from India to limit Covid-19 spread

United States President Joe Biden has imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of the... more»

China’s space station means lift-off on a new battle for the galaxy… and just like on Earth, Beijing has America worried

Joe Biden’s prediction of a technological war with Beijing will be played out in outer space.... more»

Kashmir: PM Imran announces Rs370 billion development package for Gilgit-Baltistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced a five-year development package worth Rs370 billion... more»

Suicide bombing kills over 20 in Afghanistan’s Logar province

A powerful suicide truck bombing struck a guest house in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at... more»

Russia sanctions European Parliament president and seven other officials

Moscow has banned a number of prominent European Union officials from entering Russia in response... more»

Search

Back to Top