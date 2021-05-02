Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Fauci advises India to SHUT DOWN country ‘for a few weeks’ amid record Covid-19 surge
Fauci advises India to SHUT DOWN country ‘for a few weeks’ amid record Covid-19 surge

Fauci advises India to SHUT DOWN country ‘for a few weeks’ amid record Covid-19 surge

International 2021-05-02, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Dr. Anthony Fauci is weighing in on India’s record-breaking Covid-19 surge, but some of his advice sounds much like the early 2020 prescription that failed to prevent the US from posting the world’s highest virus death toll.

“You can shut down temporarily to put an end to the cycle of transmission,” Washington’s coronavirus guru said on Friday in an interview with the Indian Express. “So one of the things to be considered is to temporarily shut down. Literally, lock down so that you wind up having less spread.”

No one likes to lock down the country. Well, that’s a problem when you do it for six months. But if you do it just for a few weeks, you could have a significant impact on the dynamics of the outbreak.

That advice from Fauci, currently chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, sounds eerily familiar to the counsel that he offered to then-president Donald Trump, as the White House’s Covid-19 czar, in March 2020. That’s when Trump announced his administration’s campaign of “15 days to slow the spread,” urging Americans to stay home for just about two weeks to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The idea was that a brief lockdown would dramatically change the trajectory of Covid-19 infections and help squash the pandemic’s spread – much like the advice Fauci is giving to India now. “With several weeks of focused action, we can turn the tide and turn it quickly,” Trump said optimistically back then.

At the time, the US had reported just about 4,000 Covid-19 cases. A year later, Trump was out of office, nearly 30 million Americans had contracted Covid-19, and 535,000 people had reportedly died from the virus in the US.

Although Trump paid a political price for Covid-19’s US toll, after following Fauci’s policy advice, the doctor came through unscathed. In fact, Fauci was made a hero of the pandemic by mainstream media outlets and was given several awards, including the $1 million Israeli prize for “speaking truth to power.”

Fast-forward to today, and India is suffering the worst of the pandemic. The country reported more than 400,000 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a single-day record for any country, and more than 3,500 deaths. The actual numbers may be even higher, as many cases and deaths allegedly are going unreported amid shortages of testing kits, medical oxygen and hospital beds.

Fauci called on other countries to join the US in helping India by providing oxygen, antiviral medications and other needed supplies. He said India should quickly build field hospitals and involve its military as needed to help treat the sick, likening the outbreak to a wartime emergency.

Fauci also recommended that India strike deals with multiple vaccine makers so it can produce jabs domestically and ramp up urgent supplies. Like several of his recommendations, the vaccine suggestion appeared to reflect ignorance of the situation on the ground in the country with a population of over 1.36 billion.

“It just seems to me that, right now, India is in a very difficult and desperate situation. I just got off, in preparation for this interview, I watched a clip from CNN,” Fauci noted at one point.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for months to get intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines waived. He reportedly urged Biden in a telephone conversation earlier this week to help “ensure smooth and open supply chains of raw materials and inputs required for the manufacture of vaccines, medicines, and therapeutics.”__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Fauci advises India to SHUT DOWN country ‘for a few weeks’ amid record Covid-19 surge

Dr. Anthony Fauci is weighing in on India’s record-breaking Covid-19 surge, but some of his... more»

Sweden summons Russian ambassador over sanctions

Stockholm – Sweden summoned Russia’s ambassador to Stockholm on Saturday, denouncing... more»

WHO approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization has given the go-ahead for emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19... more»

Hospital fire kills 18 in India as 402,000 COVID cases announced

A fire in a COVID-19 hospital ward in western India killed 18 patients as the country grappling... more»

Chaos gripping Paris as violence & vandalism mark May Day protest

Lawlessness swept over the streets of Paris on Saturday, with left-wing protesters smashing... more»

Pakistan to slash international flights to 20pc from May 5 to 20 to curb Covid-19 cases

Pakistan plans to reduce the number of inbound international flights to 20 per cent of current... more»

Hungary loosens COVID restrictions for those with immunity cards

Hungarians with government-issued immunity cards can now go indoors to a host of recreational... more»

Biden bans most travel to US from India to limit Covid-19 spread

United States President Joe Biden has imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of the... more»

China’s space station means lift-off on a new battle for the galaxy… and just like on Earth, Beijing has America worried

Joe Biden’s prediction of a technological war with Beijing will be played out in outer space.... more»

Kashmir: PM Imran announces Rs370 billion development package for Gilgit-Baltistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced a five-year development package worth Rs370 billion... more»

Search

Back to Top