Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Turkey will formally exit Istanbul Convention on July 1
Turkey will formally exit Istanbul Convention on July 1

Turkey will formally exit Istanbul Convention on July 1

International 2021-05-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ANKARA: A decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan saying the Istanbul Convention will expire on July 1, 2021 for Turkey was published in the Official Gazette on April 30.

The European treaty on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence was annulled with a decree on March 20 on grounds that the pact conflicted with local traditions and that Turkish laws provide ample protection to women.

Introduced in 2011 and ratified in the Turkish Parliament in 2012, the convention specifically targets violence against women and obliges ratifying countries to prevent gender-based crime, provide adequate protection and services for victims and assure the prosecution of perpetrators.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) appealed to the Council of State to nix the presidential decree to pull Turkey out of the Istanbul Convention on April 22.

According to the convention, any party state can demand its withdrawal from the treaty through a formal notification to the Strasbourg-based organization. The Council of Europe has three months to process the withdrawal appeal.

Women’s rights groups took to the streets several times to protest the decision to leave the treaty as they believe it safeguards women’s lives if implemented wholeheartedly. Some 118 women have been killed, while hundreds of women have been subjected to violence in Turkey so far in 2021, according to We Will Stop Femicide Platform.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China’s space station means lift-off on a new battle for the galaxy… and just like on Earth, Beijing has America worried

Joe Biden’s prediction of a technological war with Beijing will be played out in outer space.... more»

Kashmir: PM Imran announces Rs370 billion development package for Gilgit-Baltistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced a five-year development package worth Rs370 billion... more»

Suicide bombing kills over 20 in Afghanistan’s Logar province

A powerful suicide truck bombing struck a guest house in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at... more»

Russia sanctions European Parliament president and seven other officials

Moscow has banned a number of prominent European Union officials from entering Russia in response... more»

EU Parliament’s decision to review GSP+ status irks Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad on Friday expressed its disappointment over a resolution adopted on... more»

Turkey will formally exit Istanbul Convention on July 1

ANKARA: A decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan saying the Istanbul Convention will... more»

Kashmir: Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance opposes investment by outsiders

The Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance an amalgam of various trade, tourism, religious and political... more»

Dozens killed, 100+ injured in STAMPEDE at crowded bonfire festival in Israel

Over 100 people have been injured, many critically, and at least 25 have died in a stampede at a... more»

Blinken meets Israel spy chief about Iran concerns: Report

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency and its... more»

Pakistan: LHC Top Judge pays no heed to DHA plea of expunging remarks against armed forces

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan did not pay heed to the request... more»

Search

Back to Top