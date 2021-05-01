Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Suicide bombing kills over 20 in Afghanistan’s Logar province
Suicide bombing kills over 20 in Afghanistan’s Logar province

Suicide bombing kills over 20 in Afghanistan’s Logar province

International 2021-05-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A powerful suicide truck bombing struck a guest house in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 21 people and wounding as many as 91, the Interior Ministry said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Friday’s bombing in Pul-e-Alam, the capital of Logar province, and there was no indication as to why the guest house was targeted. There were fears the death toll could rise.

In Afghanistan, guest houses are lodgings often provided for free by the government, usually for the poor, travellers and students.

The attack came on the eve of the official date set for the start of the final withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan. The Taliban, who had demanded that all US troops pull out of Afghanistan by May 1, have not offered any guarantees for the safety of the departing troops.

The blast struck just as guests were breaking their fast during the Islamic month of Ramadan, according to the head of Logar’s provincial council, Hasibullah Stanekzai.

He said among the casualties were high school students who had been staying at the house, having travelled to the provincial capital to sit their university entrance exams, as well as pro-government militia members who were staying there while waiting for air transport to another district.

A ministry of health spokesman said dozens of people had been taken to hospital, some in a critical condition.

Violence in Afghanistan has escalated in recent weeks after US President Joe Biden announced the US would withdraw troops by September 11 to end 20 years of foreign military presence.

That decision angered the Taliban which had signed a deal with previous US President Donald Trump that specified troops would be gone from the country by May 1, subject to certain security guarantees.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China’s space station means lift-off on a new battle for the galaxy… and just like on Earth, Beijing has America worried

Joe Biden’s prediction of a technological war with Beijing will be played out in outer space.... more»

Kashmir: PM Imran announces Rs370 billion development package for Gilgit-Baltistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced a five-year development package worth Rs370 billion... more»

Suicide bombing kills over 20 in Afghanistan’s Logar province

A powerful suicide truck bombing struck a guest house in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at... more»

Russia sanctions European Parliament president and seven other officials

Moscow has banned a number of prominent European Union officials from entering Russia in response... more»

EU Parliament’s decision to review GSP+ status irks Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad on Friday expressed its disappointment over a resolution adopted on... more»

Turkey will formally exit Istanbul Convention on July 1

ANKARA: A decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan saying the Istanbul Convention will... more»

Kashmir: Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance opposes investment by outsiders

The Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance an amalgam of various trade, tourism, religious and political... more»

Dozens killed, 100+ injured in STAMPEDE at crowded bonfire festival in Israel

Over 100 people have been injured, many critically, and at least 25 have died in a stampede at a... more»

Blinken meets Israel spy chief about Iran concerns: Report

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency and its... more»

Pakistan: LHC Top Judge pays no heed to DHA plea of expunging remarks against armed forces

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan did not pay heed to the request... more»

Search

Back to Top