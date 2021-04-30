Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance opposes investment by outsiders
Kashmir: Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance opposes investment by outsiders

Kashmir: Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance opposes investment by outsiders

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-04-30, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance an amalgam of various trade, tourism, religious and political organisations in Leh on Wednesday passed a resolution to oppose investment by outsiders in the tourism sector of the Union territory of Ladakh, and threatened imposition of “restrictions” on such investors in the form of non-cooperation by the travel trade fraternity as well as community and political organisations,”.

The Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance comprising of All Ladakh Tour Operators Association Leh, All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association Leh, Ladakh Taxi Operators Cooperative Union Leh, Ladakh Tempo Traveller Association Leh, Ladakh Bikers Association Leh, Rafting Association Leh with the support of Ladakh Buddhist Association Leh, All Ladakh Gompa Association Leh, Anjuman Moin-Ul-Islam Leh, Anjuman imamia Leh, Christian Association Leh, Bhartiya Janta Party Leh, District Congress Committee Leh, Aam Aadmi Party Leh and Merchant Association Leh in a meeting at Leh unanimously decided to work “in solidarity to protect the tourism industry of Ladakh.”

“The resolution seeks preservation of Ladakh as a unique tourist destination and for protection of the avenues of entrepreneurship and livelihood of the local people, to safeguard the fragile ecosystem and oppose investment, in any form, in the tourism sector from outside the region,” LTTA chairman P T Kunzang told reporters in a press conference in Leh.

“It was further resolved that during any instance of exploitation of this valuable local resource base in the shape of investment from outside sources, hidden or declared, direct or through any local agency, the local community and trade bodes will impose restrictions against such individuals, businesses or tourist trade enterprises, reads the resolution. “It was not until 1974 that the restriction on tourism trade was lifted from the region. From welcoming a total of 527 tourists that year to 3.27 lakh in 2018, the fast growing tourism sector not only contributes immensely to the local economic growth but has also evolved as a primary source of income and employment with the majority of the total population being dependent on the sector,” it added.__GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance opposes investment by outsiders

The Ladakh Tourist Trade Alliance an amalgam of various trade, tourism, religious and political... more»

Dozens killed, 100+ injured in STAMPEDE at crowded bonfire festival in Israel

Over 100 people have been injured, many critically, and at least 25 have died in a stampede at a... more»

Blinken meets Israel spy chief about Iran concerns: Report

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency and its... more»

Pakistan: LHC Top Judge pays no heed to DHA plea of expunging remarks against armed forces

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan did not pay heed to the request... more»

EU slams Russia and China for Western vaccines disinformation campaign

Russia and China have stepped up efforts to discredit Western COVID-19 vaccines and promote their... more»

US agency in charge of nukes approves multibillion-dollar project as Washington urges Iran to curtail its own nuclear program

The US has approved a multibillion-dollar project to beef up its plutonium production at the same... more»

Ambassador, 6 officers of Pakistani embassy in Riyadh called back over public complaints

Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia has returned to the country while orders have been... more»

Four killed at German hospital, employee arrested

Police in Germany detained a 51-year-old hospital employee and opened a murder inquiry after four... more»

Cyprus settlement talks found little common ground: UN chief

Three days of informal talks in Geneva with rival Cypriot leaders failed to find common ground... more»

North Macedonia warns EU not to disengage from Western Balkans

North Macedonia’s president has warned the European Union that the failure to bring the nations... more»

Search

Back to Top