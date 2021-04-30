Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Four killed at German hospital, employee arrested
Four killed at German hospital, employee arrested

Four killed at German hospital, employee arrested

Europe 2021-04-30, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Police in Germany detained a 51-year-old hospital employee and opened a murder inquiry after four people were found dead and another seriously injured at a clinic near Berlin.

Police said they had arrived around 9 p.m. on Wednesday to find people with fatal injuries in several rooms of a ward at the Oberlin Clinic, a specialist orthopaedic hospital in Potsdam, capital of Brandenburg, the state that surrounds Berlin.

“On the basis of the available information, all the victims’ injuries were the result of serious violence by a third party,” the police said in a statement.

The regional Tagesspiegel newspaper said they had been attacked with a knife. It said the victims were patients, some of whom had disabilities severe enough to need respiratory support.

Citing police sources, the newspaper said the suspect had told her husband on arriving home that she had killed people that day, whereupon he called the police.

There was no information regarding any motive.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Blinken meets Israel spy chief about Iran concerns: Report

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency and its... more»

Pakistan: LHC Top Judge pays no heed to DHA plea of expunging remarks against armed forces

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan did not pay heed to the request... more»

EU slams Russia and China for Western vaccines disinformation campaign

Russia and China have stepped up efforts to discredit Western COVID-19 vaccines and promote their... more»

US agency in charge of nukes approves multibillion-dollar project as Washington urges Iran to curtail its own nuclear program

The US has approved a multibillion-dollar project to beef up its plutonium production at the same... more»

Ambassador, 6 officers of Pakistani embassy in Riyadh called back over public complaints

Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia has returned to the country while orders have been... more»

Four killed at German hospital, employee arrested

Police in Germany detained a 51-year-old hospital employee and opened a murder inquiry after four... more»

Cyprus settlement talks found little common ground: UN chief

Three days of informal talks in Geneva with rival Cypriot leaders failed to find common ground... more»

North Macedonia warns EU not to disengage from Western Balkans

North Macedonia’s president has warned the European Union that the failure to bring the nations... more»

Britain says no surplus Covid vaccines available to give to India

Britain has no surplus of Covid-19 vaccines to give to India as it faces a deadly wave of... more»

Washington rejected Moscow’s offer of complete reset in Russia-US relations shortly after inauguration of Biden, FM Lavrov reveals

The Kremlin proposed a complete reset in the strained relationship between Moscow and Washington... more»

Search

Back to Top