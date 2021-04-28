Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan: Police official killed in Qilla Abdullah blast

QUETTA: At least one police officer was killed in a blast targeting a police vehicle in Balochistan’s Qilla Abdullah district on Wednesday. Prime Minister Imran Khan is on a day-long visit in the provincial capital of Quetta.

At least three other people, including a police official, were injured in the bomb attack. The explosives were reportedly planted on a motorcycle.

Police and Levies personnel rushed to the scene of the incident as the powerful explosion rocked the area. Law enforcement initiated an investigation and gathered evidence from the site of the attack.

The bodies and the injured were moved to a nearby hospital.

The incident comes as PM Imran holds a meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) provincial leadership in Quetta.

A week ago, the prime minister pledged not to allow the scourge of terrorism to rise again, a day after five people were killed and a dozen others injured in a suicide blast at Serena Hotel, Quetta.

In a tweet, the premier had said he was deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the condemnable and cowardly terrorist attack.

Pakistan has seen a consistent drop in terrorist violence since 2014 when the government had mounted a massive operation – codenamed Zarb-e-Azb – to cleanse the terrorists-infested regions along the border with Afghanistan.

Zarb-e-Azb was followed by Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad in 2017 to eliminate the “residual/latent threat of terrorism” by disarming and eliminating the terrorist “sleeper cells” in the country’s urban centres.__Tribune.com

