Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Rescuers find 17 dead, save 3 from migrant boat off Spain’s Canary Islands
Rescuers find 17 dead, save 3 from migrant boat off Spain’s Canary Islands

Rescuers find 17 dead, save 3 from migrant boat off Spain’s Canary Islands

Europe 2021-04-27, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Seventeen people were found dead on a migrant boat off the Canary Islands on Monday, while three were rescued, Spanish maritime rescue services said.

The boat was spotted about 500 km southeast of the island of El Hierro, the smallest of the Canary Islands.

A helicopter flew to the scene to evacuate the three survivors, a spokesperson of the service said.

The Atlantic crossing from the Western coast of Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands has become a major route for migrants and asylum-seekers fleeing conflict, violence and economic plight exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 2,400 people have reached the Canaries in the first three months of this year.

Last year, 23,000 people arrived by boat to the archipelago and nearly 850 others have died or gone missing along the way, according to the UN.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Rescuers find 17 dead, save 3 from migrant boat off Spain’s Canary Islands

Seventeen people were found dead on a migrant boat off the Canary Islands on Monday, while three... more»

Pakistan: Top Court accepts review petitions in Justice Isa presidential reference verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday accepted all review petitions challenging the court’s judgement... more»

Zaghari-Ratcliffe handed another prison sentence in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been sentenced to another year in an Iranian jail, a development... more»

Austrian Chancellor & German Foreign Minister warn new EU sanctions against Russia won’t work, as both call for dialogue instead

Two of Europe’s top politicians have urged Brussels to change its tactics in dealing with... more»

EU sues AstraZeneca over vaccine delivery delays

The European Union has launched legal action against the coronavirus vaccine manufacturer... more»

Cyprus talks to be launched in Geneva

An informal meeting under the auspices of the United Nations will be launched on April 27 in... more»

EU, UK and US offer support as COVID-19 ‘swallowing’ people in India

The European Union, UK and the United States have pledged to help India as the country battles a... more»

Pakistan: Govt move to set up body on French envoy’s ouster flops

ISLAMABAD: The government’s move to form a special parliamentary committee on the issue of... more»

Czech PM under fire over EU conflict of interest report

Prague: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis found himself under fire on Saturday after the European... more»

SE Asian nations say consensus reached on ending Myanmar crisis

Southeast Asian leaders said they had agreed on a plan with Myanmar’s junta chief on... more»

Search

Back to Top