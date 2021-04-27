Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austrian Chancellor & German Foreign Minister warn new EU sanctions against Russia won’t work, as both call for dialogue instead
Austrian Chancellor & German Foreign Minister warn new EU sanctions against Russia won’t work, as both call for dialogue instead

Austrian Chancellor & German Foreign Minister warn new EU sanctions against Russia won’t work, as both call for dialogue instead

Austria 2021-04-27, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Two of Europe’s top politicians have urged Brussels to change its tactics in dealing with Russia, arguing that constructive talks and open dialogue, rather than new sanctions, are the best way to secure stability on the continent.

Speaking to Swiss daily newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz spoke out against the idea of new restrictive measures aimed against Moscow. While, according to him, “the sanctions already imposed by the EU were the right thing to do,” it is now “important to focus on dialogue. Peace on our continent can only be achieved with Russia, not against it,” he said.

For that reason, Kurz said, “I am against additional sanctions as an end in themselves. De-escalation is required. It is difficult, but constant aggravation is not the way we want to go.”

The Austrian leader’s intervention echoes comments made over the weekend by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. Berlin’s top diplomat said ties between Russia and the EU are currently “very bad” and Germany should play a greater role in dialogue with Moscow. He added that dealing with countries one has differences with is the “essence of diplomacy.” At the same time, he said, current sanctions in response to the 2014 reabsorption of Crimea would remain in force.

Maas also claimed that further sanctions over the case of imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny would be counterproductive in trying to force the country to handle his case differently. “Do you think Moscow will say, ‘thank you very much for imposing even tougher sanctions?’” he asked. “I don’t think so. I think the opposite would be the case.”

In March, the EU unveiled a limited package of sanctions aimed at several officials it claimed were responsible for the jail sentence handed to Navalny, as well as those it claimed were responsible for alleged “human rights violations” in the policing of subsequent protests. However, while this would, in theory, open them up to financial and travel bans, the public servants identified are thought to be already prevented from holding assets abroad under Russian government rules.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Rescuers find 17 dead, save 3 from migrant boat off Spain’s Canary Islands

Seventeen people were found dead on a migrant boat off the Canary Islands on Monday, while three... more»

Pakistan: Top Court accepts review petitions in Justice Isa presidential reference verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday accepted all review petitions challenging the court’s judgement... more»

Zaghari-Ratcliffe handed another prison sentence in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been sentenced to another year in an Iranian jail, a development... more»

Austrian Chancellor & German Foreign Minister warn new EU sanctions against Russia won’t work, as both call for dialogue instead

Two of Europe’s top politicians have urged Brussels to change its tactics in dealing with... more»

EU sues AstraZeneca over vaccine delivery delays

The European Union has launched legal action against the coronavirus vaccine manufacturer... more»

Cyprus talks to be launched in Geneva

An informal meeting under the auspices of the United Nations will be launched on April 27 in... more»

EU, UK and US offer support as COVID-19 ‘swallowing’ people in India

The European Union, UK and the United States have pledged to help India as the country battles a... more»

Pakistan: Govt move to set up body on French envoy’s ouster flops

ISLAMABAD: The government’s move to form a special parliamentary committee on the issue of... more»

Czech PM under fire over EU conflict of interest report

Prague: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis found himself under fire on Saturday after the European... more»

SE Asian nations say consensus reached on ending Myanmar crisis

Southeast Asian leaders said they had agreed on a plan with Myanmar’s junta chief on... more»

Search

Back to Top